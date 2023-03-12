The Daily Advertiser
Grand final streak ends for 'disappointing' South Wagga

Courtney Rees
Updated March 12 2023 - 7:18pm, first published 7:00pm
Nathan Cooke bowling for South Wagga in their preliminary final loss to Wagga City at Robertson Oval on Saturday which ended their grand final streak. Picture by Madeline Begley

South Wagga left their run too late to force their way into a seventh straight Wagga Cricket Ground final.

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

