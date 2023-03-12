Grand final streak ends for 'disappointing' South Wagga

South Wagga left their run too late to force their way into a seventh straight Wagga Cricket Ground final.
For the first time since the 2015-16 season, the Blues will not feature on grand final day after falling 10 runs short at Robertson Oval on Saturday.
After being set 216 for victory by Wagga City, South Wagga struggled to make early inroads.
It wasn't until captain Luke Gerhard, who had damaged his groin in the field, came to the crease that their chase got going.
Gerhard finished with 65 off 78 and was well supported late by Charlie Greer (31), Seb Graf (25 not out) and then Jed Guthrie (17 not out) after his dismissal.
Despite getting close, Gerhard was disappointed the premiers fell short of being able to defend their crown.
"It was disappointing," Gerhard said.
"When you are chasing over 200 you need to get off to a good start and we just didn't do it.
"That was the most disappointing part as there were a few people at the top who got starts but didn't go on with it."
He felt the game was still there to be won late before he was removed by Sean Gaynor 35 runs short of the target.
"The win was within arm's reach," Gerhard said. "I'm disappointed in myself that I got out as I felt as if me and Seb were there we probably could have got the runs.
"It was disappointing we couldn't quite there but it was a pretty good crack considering we were 5-50.
"To end up batting our overs out and finishing 10 runs short shows there is plenty of fight in our group."
South Wagga had a mixed season highlighted by plenty of personnel changes.
They still had the chance to finish second of the ladder before becoming the only side to fall to St Michaels in two years in the final round of the season.
Gerhard thought their approach to the season showed in what was to be their last match.
"There was a fair bit of hurt in the room and hopefully we can come back bigger and better next year," he said.
"It probably summed our year up a bit as we lacked a bit of commitment throughout the year and it showed.
"We weren't good enough."
Now they find themselves in the unfamiliar position of being reduced to spectators on grand final day after winning three of the last four premierships.
It wasn't just their performance with the bat that let them down. Gerhard thought they also failed to capitalise with the ball after the Cats slipped to 5-114.
"We had some periods there where we could have easily kept them to under 200 but credit to them they got some partnerships throughout the day that got them to a pretty handy total," he said.
