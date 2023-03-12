Wagga RSL eyes clean sweep in lower grades

Wagga RSL are looking to secure a clean sweep in the lower grades.
The Bulldogs won both the third and fourth grade grand finals on Saturday.
Their second grade outfit also made their way through to the decider.
In the third grade grand final, the Bulldogs pulled off an upset against St Michaels Warriors.
After being sent in at Mark Taylor Oval on Saturday, the Warriors finished their 40 overs at 8-192.
Daniel Jayabal top scored with an unbeaten 41 while Sajid Latif (35) and Saif Ali (30) were also good contributors.
Kieran Doran and Callum Byrnes both picked up two wickets for Wagga RSL.
READ MORE
Brent Byrnes got the chase off on a positive note with 43 at the top of the order before Joe Kirk really fired for the Bulldogs.
He scored an unbeaten 81, in an innings that featured nine boundaries and six sixes while Jackson White posted 53 as the Bulldogs went past the target with six wickets and more than 10 overs to spare.
In fourth grade, Ryan Girling got RSL off to a great start up against South Wagga at Michael Slater Oval.
He made 39 off 15 balls before Isaac Cornell (38) and captain Andrew Clark (60) setting a good platform before some late hitting from Andrew Morton (88 off 60) ensured the Blues would need a big effort with the bat.
Chasing 7-260, it wasn't to be as Ryan Bourke (5-32) and Clark (3-12) did plenty of damage.
While David Weeden (51) and Brett Clarkson (32 not out) put on 76 for the last wicket, the Blues fell 129 runs short.
Wagga RSL will take on Lake Albert in the second grade grand final on Saturday.
They progressed after a 65-run win over Wagga City at McPherson Oval on Saturday.
Gage Baxter top scored with 44 while Hayden Cook (37) and Braith Gain (32) were good contributors as Wagga RSL finished at 6-165.
Rob Nicoll (32) and Lucas Livio (11) were the only Cats to reach double figures before they were bowled out for 100.
Ben Masterson and Lachlan Highman both took three wickets in the win.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.