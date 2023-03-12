Wagga Cricket's top nod up for grabs

A new winner of the Brian Lawrence Medal is expected to be crowned on Monday night.
Only three people have been named Wagga's best cricketer over the past decade.
Last year's winner South Wagga all-rounder Blake Harper didn't play this season while Max Harper, who played less than half the season for Wagga City, is the only other person that isn't Jon Nicoll to win the award since 2013.
The seven-time winner is unsure of who will take out the nod this year.
However he rated Wagga City captain-coach Josh Thompson as the best chance from within his side.
"I'm not an avid cricket follower, believe it or not, so I've really got no idea," Nicoll said.
"Josh Thompson would have to vote well for us.
"I'm not one to look at scorecards."
In an interesting twist ahead of the function at the Rules Club, both the competition's leading runscorer, Nathan Corby and leading wicket taker, North Irishman Ben Snell are both from St Michaels.
Both statistics are generally a good indication of the leading contenders but Saints only won one match this season.
However Thompson and Nicoll were only just behind Corby in the runscoring this season.
After last year's awards were held online due to COVID, Wagga Cricket's award night will be held at the Rules Club at 7pm.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
