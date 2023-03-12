After a slow start to their 2022 season, coaches Kyle Harrison and Chris Ayton, have approached Lake Albert's preseason with a new formula.
The Sharks emerged 2-0 winners over Yoogali FC at Gissing Oval on Sunday afternoon in their second of six pre-season matches.
Ayton said in previous seasons they've not played many trial matches but are looking to counteract last year's slow start to the season.
"From our point of view there was some decent footy out there today from our boys and they're all starting to click, give them another four games and we'll see how they're travelling," Ayton said.
"Potentially last year we were off the pace for the first half a dozen games, so we're trying to correct that, get the boys fit and ready for round one."
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
Ayton said that players can train their hearts out but there isn't anything that gets them to switch on in the same way an actual game does. "It's about switching on for full games and All those little decisions that get made," he said.
"From us, the boys are looking sharp, it's really really positive."
With a big injection of youth in the side, Ayton said the average age is starting to drop, something he is happy to see.
"There's a lot of improvement to go in those boys, there's probably six or seven 18-year-olds out there, the average age is getting to where it needs to be," he said.
"Having that little bit of injection with the youth, a little bit of a spring in their step, it's been good for the whole club."
Ayton said a lot of the young talent coming into the side have returned to the club after stints with in the Wanderers program.
Those who have continued through the club from Lake Albert juniors recently won the under 16s competition, with Ayton excited for their skills to become available to the top side.
"To see them go in and play Wanderers and learn a bit more, then come back to us, that's how it should work," he said.
"We're happy to send our boys in there and have them play at a higher level, then get them back."
Calling for more talk on the field Ayton would like to hear more form his experienced first grade players, helping to guide their teammates on field.
"When it's quiet is when mistakes are made, you need your experienced guys to be lifting them and getting them switched back on," he said.
"There's going to be mistakes but it's what happens afterwards that matters, not actually the mistake itself."
Overall, Ayton was pleased with what he saw and how the side has worked on their weaknesses.
"We've been working hard the last couple of years on the hold of possession, especially out of the backline, and it's been a big change from us," he said.
"I thought today we were really controlled, there were still some loose passes coming out of there but we're not playing in the EPL, so that's going to happen."
Lake Albert have a trail game scheduled with Wagga City Wanderers, and three intraclub games also scheduled.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.