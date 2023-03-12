Thousands of people lined Baylis street on Saturday for the biggest party Wagga has ever seen.
Wagga Mardi Gras 2023 was "flawless", according to organisers, providing visibility for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex communities in the region while putting on a show for the whole city.
President and founder Holly Conroy said around 1000 people marched in the parade with upwards of 15,000 people lining the streets for yesterday's event.
"It was amazing and continues to grow," she said.
Miss Conroy said this year's Mardi Gras was a success because of new and expanded events planned around the parade, such as the Mardi Gras Rainbow Recovery Markets and drag queen bingo.
The event also attracted more sponsors than ever this year, testament to the appeal of the festivities.
"We're going to try and turn it into a week-long celebration," Miss Conroy said.
"[I want to] continue to build it, bring more performers down here, bigger and better events, try to create as much as we can for the community."
Wagga food truck Shepards Hub was at both the parade and the Mardi Gras Rainbow Recovery markets on Sunday and owner Maricel Pastor said it is a huge day that really kicks off the events calendar for the year.
Mrs Pator sold over 1500 dumplings, tore through 10 bags of chips and two boxes of nachos as ravenous parade goers packed the Victory Memorial Gardens afterparty.
"It's the most exciting event," she said.
Sydney-based jewellery company Harlem Starlet backed the event by designing and donating hundreds of custom-made Wagga pride pins and earrings.
Owners Anella and Shay Lattimer travel to pride events nationwide and said the Wagga Mardi Gras is special.
"We love regional pride particularly because it really promotes community in every way shape and form," Shay said.
"Regional events allow people to be themselves even just for one day of the year," Anella said.
