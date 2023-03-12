The Daily Advertiser
Wagga Mardi Gras founder gets engaged at 2023 event

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
Updated March 12 2023 - 5:40pm, first published 5:00pm
Wagga Mardi Gras founder Holly Conroy and her new fiance Stephanie Clark, who proposed on the afterparty main stage on Saturday evening. Picture by Les Smith

In 2018 Holly Conroy was in the midst of her transition journey and striving for acceptance when she decided her hometown needed its own Mardi Gras festival. Five years later that event has changed her life forever.

