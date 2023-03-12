In 2018 Holly Conroy was in the midst of her transition journey and striving for acceptance when she decided her hometown needed its own Mardi Gras festival. Five years later that event has changed her life forever.
On stage in front of thousands of cheering people at the after party Miss Conroy's partner Stephanie Clark popped the question and set up the possibility of Wagga Mardi Gras' first wedding.
"I always hoped the event would take off ... I absolutely would never have expected to be proposed to on stage at an event that means so much to myself and the community," she said.
Miss Conroy and Miss Clark started out as friends and roommates, but love soon blossomed.
"She wore me down," Miss Conroy said with a laugh.
"I was patient and persistent," Miss Clark said.
"Finding someone that I adore and having her love me back, I never thought that would happen."
Miss Conroy didn't see the engagement coming, although in hindsight the signs were there.
"She was acting a bit strange a while ago, talking rings, and one of my rings went missing and mysteriously reappeared a few days later," she said.
"But I couldn't think of a better place for it to happen, it really goes to show love really is just love."
The crowd erupted as Miss Clark got down on one knee, proof that members of the queer community have been truly accepted by the city, Miss Conroy said.
"Five years into Mardi Gras and country people have proven that they've always been accepting, they just needed to be given the chance to accept our community," she said.
Wedding plans began the minute they walked offstage and Wagga could be set for its first Mardi Gras wedding in 2024.
"I think we're going to do it, next year could be a wedding on stage," Miss Conroy said.
