Inter Dominion winning combination Jason Grimson and Cameron Hart returned home to the Riverina for more success.
For the second year running the pair took out the Young Pacers Cup on Friday night.
Grimson wasn't on track as Sicario took out his hometown feature.
Coming into the race off success at Menangle, Sicario was soon sent to the front by Hart despite drawing on the back row.
From there he was able to dictate terms.
Hart continues to be impressed by the eight-year-old who is enjoying a renaissance since joining Grimson's team.
"He's been a super horse his whole career and in the last couple of months since Jason has had him he's been going super," Hart said.
"He was a half a million dollar earner before Jase got him, but he puts a lot of time into these horses and he's got him back to nearly his best."
READ MORE
Sicario has now won three of his last four starts.
Hart thought the scratching of Brad Hewitt's Blazing Banner on Friday morning made things much easier.
"It worked out how it was hoping it would and we were lucky enough the tempo came out of it pretty quick, I was able to whip around and from there it looked like he was going to be hard to beat," Hart said.
"I definitely thought Brad's was going to be a big danger to try to chase down on this little track but once he came out I got pretty confident we would be able to handle the rest."
Sicario went on to win by 5.2 metres with Temora Pacers Cup winner Mighty Joe in second and the only Riverina trained pacer in the field, Romanee, finishing third for Euroley combination David Kennedy and Jackson Painting.
Hart was pleased to mark another trip home to the Riverina with another feature win.
"I loved growing up in these parts, the Riverina area, and every chance I get to come back I really enjoy it," he said.
It comes off more recent success for Hart.
Late last month he brought up his ninth career group one win when Braeview Kelly won the Queen Elizabeth II Mile before going on to run fifth in last week's Miracle Mile.
However Hart didn't have the same amount of luck in the Young Oaks after galloping out at the start with Roll With Juliette.
Instead Studleigh Melise went on to win for Jake Davis.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.