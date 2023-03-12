Wagga City win through to grand final

An inspired effort with both bat and ball from Max Harper helped Wagga City book their place in the Wagga Cricket grand final.
After suffering their first loss of the one-day competition last week, Cats ensured they would get one more crack at Kooringal Colts with a nine-run win at Robertson Oval on Saturday.
Batting at six, Harper top scored with 45 to help Wagga City to 8-215.
He then helped pin down South Wagga's batting order early, with three wickets to have the Blues reeling.
After Luke Naumann struck in the first over to remove Brayden Ambler for one, Harper helped keep the pressure up.
Captain Josh Thompson was impressed with his input.
"He's a fantastic cricketer and it was good to see him get some reward for effort," Thompson said.
"It is obviously a long way for him to travel down from Wollongong but he's made himself available for the last four weeks and I think he's bowled sensational for the last month. He's pretty underrated as a batsman but he got us home with that knock of 47 at the end was just what we needed."
Thompson thought getting over 200 was always going to make it a tough chase.
South Wagga captain Luke Gerhard led a Blues hit back, but they fell short of a seventh straight grand final appearance.
Despite picking up a groin complaint in the field, he top scored with 65.
Good contributions down the order from Charlie Greer (31) and Seb Graf (25 not out) gave South Wagga a glimmer of hope but their top order left them with too much to get after slipping to 6-68.
After going down to the Blues in last year's grand final, Thompson was thrilled to get the better of them in another big match.
"(Last year) is always in the forefront of everyone's mind after coming so close last year," Thompson said.
"The grand final last year was close but they did it pretty easy so it was good to knock out South Wagga but the challenge is still ahead.
"We've got one big game left and we have to put it together against Colts who have been pretty good over the last month and momentum can get you over the line."
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
