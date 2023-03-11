Fabulous show of city's pride

A sea of colour and glitter washed over the Wagga's main street yesterday afternoon, bringing with it a wave of emotions and a palpable sense of pride.
The biggest-ever number of Wagga Mardi Gras parade participants dazzled in every colour of the rainbow as thousands of people lined the street to show their support (check out all the photos here).
It was a spectacular day and I was lucky enough to join in on the fun with other DA staff and walk in the parade under a special rainbow version of The Daily Advertiser masthead.
It's the first time the DA has had a presence in the parade - but it certainly won't be the last.
Cheers and chants echoed down the street as we made our way down Baylis, with young and old yelling "Happy Mardi Gras".
You just couldn't help but feel happy.
The event, which continues to grow every year, is such an important celebration of love, pride and inclusion. Most importantly, it allows people to be themselves.
As some revellers clapped, others waved rainbow flags and many were themselves dressed as though they should be part of the parade.
Even the youngest of people in the large crowd stuck out their arms to score a high five or a fist bump.
It didn't matter who you were, where you were from, what you did or how you identified - love and support filled the air.
We already know Wagga is a diverse and welcoming city, but a key part of that diversity is inclusion.
So, congratulations to all the Wagga Mardi Gras organisers and to everyone who participated in the event.
A huge congratulations too, to the thousands who lined the main street (10 deep in parts) to share the love on what was a fabulous day in our great city.
Enjoy the rest of your weekend and have a great week ahead.
Andrew Pearson - Editor, The Daily Advertiser
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.