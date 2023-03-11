The rainbow flag flew high over over Wagga, beckoning the floats for the city's third mardi gras parade down Baylis Street on Saturday afternoon.
Since 2019, the Wagga Mardi Gras has become a significant event on the local calendar.
After cancellations due to COVID-19 in 2020 and 2021, 2022 saw the celebration of local diversity roar back to life.
This year was the biggest to date, with 55 floats, and a crowd of thousands dressed to the nines and looking fabulous.
Members of local LGBT youth club Alphabet Soup could not hide their grins of pleasure at the event.
Felix, Hannah and Ryan came out to celebrate who they are, in full view of the community.
"It's really good to see all these people out, I really wasn't expecting it," Hannah said.
"It's my favourite time of the year," Felix said.
Ryan said there was nothing like this in his hometown of Deniliquin.
Locals Chris Wilson, Christina Mullhall-Wilson and Kerin Fielding sprawled on a picnic rug not far from the centre of the action, with two young children.
Ms Mullhall-Wilson said events like this were important in fostering acceptance in her children.
"We have a lot of books at home about diversity, and feelings, but there's a big difference between hearing about it, and experiencing it," she said
"They are absolutely loving it."
Mr Wilson said he appreciated this was a safe space for children to learn, and express themselves.
While the police attack on Sydney's first Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras in 1978 has created a long term tension about the relationship between law enforcement and the rainbow community, Wagga's police have supported the local Mardi Gras since the beginning.
Riverina Police District Inspector Jill Gibson told the Daily Advertiser the police presence was intended to make sure everyone had a fun, safe time.
"To become part of a community you have to be involved in events such as Mardi Gras because it's celebrating what makes us all unique and what makes us such a diverse culture," Inspector Gibson said.
Stephanie Clark, who has closely observed the organisation of the event, said although she understood why people might find police presence at an event like this inappropriate, she thought the police presence at Wagga Mardi Gras was a positive.
"The fact the police are marching shows that they are accepting we are here ... that they are not going to behave the way police have in the distant past," she said.
"In the discussions I've seen ... they aren't being supportive because they think they have to be - they really support us.
"There are many LGBTI people in the police force, so I think they've come to accept they'd be discriminating against their own people."
Miss Clark said the event had made the community safer for transgender people like her; that seeing the community out in force was affirming.
"I've had an absolutely amazing day - this is the first time I've been able to march in the parade," she said.
"There was so many people in the crowd that are happy to see this event - they're very encouraging and supportive and cheering us along they've all gotten dressed up themselves to show their support.
"Wagga has embraced the LGBTQI community, and the mardi gras."
