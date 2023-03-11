A final year medical student is helping break down the barriers to becoming a doctor for Riverina high school students.
Wagga's Kate Hurst is currently studying medicine at the University of Notre Dame, but to do so, she had to battle to find out how to even apply for the course.
"I always knew I wanted to be a doctor and one of the biggest challenges was accessing the information I needed to get into doing medicine," she said.
"I'm a Wagga local, I grew up here, and did all my schooling here... but we're quite isolated from the luxury of information and courses that Sydney and metropolitan students have access to."
To solve the problem for others, she created the Bush Tracks program, and started by inviting 45 Year 12 students to learn more about the application process on Saturday.
Cootamundra High School student Kyle Collins said it was a chance to get ahead of the looming application process.
"There was so much valuable information that I've learned today that I otherwise wouldn't have known," he said.
"I'm big on tackling the issue about not enough rural doctors in our communities, so I definitely want to stay rural."
For Kildare Catholic College student Jacob Manic, the Bush Tracks program gave him a taste of what medicine would be like as well as helpful tips about where to go from here.
"I've always been fascinated with medicine and my nan always pushed me to grow up and be a doctor," he said.
"It sounds more attainable and way less hard than what I was thinking."
After the program's successful launch, Ms Hurst hopes to turn Bush Tracks into a type of mentorship program between Notre Dame's medical students and the Riverina's high school students.
"We want to start running some workshops about sitting the exams and practising the interviews," she said.
"We want to set up connections with these kids to see them all the way through, and then hopefully have them come back and fill the gaps that we're seeing in medicine at the moment."
Head of the clinical school at the University of Notre Dame Associate Professor Joe Suttie said the program was a "fantastic" way to get school students thinking about becoming rural doctors earlier.
"It's uniquely rural and it's uniquely medical students volunteering to help high school students, and it's those relationships which really have the longest and best impact," he said.
"We've got everyone from school captains to people who are actually considering law, to people who have always wanted to do medicine. We need everyone to at least see whether it's right for them."
For more information about Bush Tracks, contact Kate Hurst on 02 8204 4109.
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
