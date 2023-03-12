The Liberal candidate for Wagga has backtracked and a Nationals MLC is calling for her resignation after a slip of the tongue saw Julia Ham say her party has committed to duplicating Wagga's notorious Gobbagombalin Bridge in front of hundreds of constituents.
The Wagga state election candidates forum was abuzz with excitement for new announcements and the inevitable sledging that accompanies campaign events.
More than 100 people attended the forum on Friday evening, with almost 700 people tuning in to the live stream on Region Riverina's Facebook page.
But the big surprise of the night was Ms Ham's announcement on the Liberal Party's commitment to duplicate the Gobbagombalin Bridge.
Debate moderator Genevieve Jacobs asked Ms Ham what she would support to deal with the "long-running problem" of traffic on Gobba Bridge.
"When I decided to stand as a candidate, I went to the Liberal Party and said I want to stand, on one condition - I can get a commitment about the duplication of the Gobba Bridge," she said.
"It took a week, then the Liberal Party came back and said 'you've got that commitment'.
"Should you decide to vote Liberal, and the Liberal government gets in, that's the commitment that we will start on the duplication of the bridge ... as soon as we're in. That is my commitment."
This raised eyebrows among other local politicians, who questioned whether Ms Ham, or the Liberal Party, had the authority to make this announcement.
The NSW coalition agreement makes it unlikely she would have known about this before the Nationals candidate Andrianna Benjamin - particularly in light of the fact the relevant ministers are both Nationals.
A spokesperson for regional roads minister Sam Farraway said the minister knew nothing about the announcement. Deputy premier and minister for regional NSW Paul Toole was contacted for comment, but was yet to respond at the time of publication.
Ms Ham herself had said in her campaign launch earlier the same day there was no party plan for Gobba.
"There's a plan there for infrastructure. I've read it ... and nowhere in the plan is there a mention of Wagga," she said.
A spokesperson for the NSW Liberal Party said Ms Ham was given authorisation to "advocate for" the bridge duplication, but it is not a campaign promise from the party.
Wagga based Nationals MLC Wes Fang has demanded her resignation, saying she had "blown up the coalition agreement".
"After misleading the electorate at the candidate forum, Julia Ham and the Liberal Party need to withdraw from this election before they do any more damage to the coalition," Mr Fang said.
"After losing the seat last time, Julia Ham should have grown as a candidate. She demonstrated at the forum she's only gotten worse.
"The Liberal Party brand is dead in Wagga."
Ms Ham said she could have chosen her words more carefully.
"In watching back the video this morning, I realised that while answering a question about a feasibility study, I inadvertently made it sound like I was discussing the delivery of the bridge," she said.
"I have been a strong advocate for Wagga's critical infrastructure, including our roads, and if elected I will continue my advocacy for a duplication of Gobbagombalin Bridge - starting with the prompt delivery of the feasibility study."
Ms Ham's articulation error may be costly in an election when incumbent Joe McGirr is making the same fundamental promise. This leaves voters with a choice not on policy, but who they trust to deliver outcomes.
Dr McGirr said while it would be "great news for the electorate" if Ms Ham's promise was true, it was more likely a sign of greater competition for the electorate.
"I am concerned about the disunity this shows," he said.
"It would seem to indicate quite a lot of competition between the Liberal and National parties, and I think people would look at that with concern
"It is evidence both parties really want to win this seat."
Labor councillor Dan Hayes said he was sceptical this was an honest mistake, and thought Ms Ham owed the community an apology for misleading them.
"It's taken less than 24 hours for the Gobba Bridge promise by Julia Ham to be proven a lie," he said.
"This is a government desperate to hold onto power, and a candidate who's lied to get votes. It's disgusting.
"If you're following in the footsteps of Daryl Maguire, the number one thing they should be doing is trying to restore integrity - last night, we saw they were incapable of that with this bridge of lies."
Labor candidate for Wagga Keryn Foley, who has promised funding for the repair of another bridge, said "tricks" like this were the reason people don't trust politicians.
"Did Ms Ham get tricked into running a pretend promise? Are they now trying to trick the electorate with the same promise?" she said.
"Do they think we have forgotten Daryl Maguire?"
The Wagga candidates forum was run by Committee 4 Wagga, ahead of the March 25 NSW state election.
