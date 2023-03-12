The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Nsw Election

Liberal for Wagga Julia Ham outrages with false Gobba Bridge promise, Nationals MLC Wes Fang calls for her resignation

Dan Holmes
By Dan Holmes
Updated March 12 2023 - 6:40pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greens candidate Ray Goodlass, the Liberal Party's Julia Ham and Labor's Keryn Foley during the Wagga candidates forum. Picture by Madeline Begley

The Liberal candidate for Wagga has backtracked and a Nationals MLC is calling for her resignation after a slip of the tongue saw Julia Ham say her party has committed to duplicating Wagga's notorious Gobbagombalin Bridge in front of hundreds of constituents.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Holmes

Dan Holmes

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.