More than 100 people attended the candidate's forum on Friday evening, with almost 700 people tuning in to the live stream online.
Committee 4 Wagga chair Adam Drummond said Ms Ham's commitment was the debate gave residents an insight into how the candidates would perform under pressure if elected to parliament.
"We were really pleased at the breadth of topics that were discussed and people felt they had an opportunity to ask questions," he said.
"I think it made it pretty clear in people's minds who they were going to vote for if they were on the fence. That was the whole purpose of the forum."
He said all candidates were in agreement the Gobbagombalin Bridge must be duplicated, but had differing opinions about how to instigate plans.
Housing
There was general agreement among candidates that the acute housing shortage in the electorate must be addressed, particularly through releasing more land and building more social and affordable housing.
Nationals Candidate Andrianna Benjamin said working closely with Wagga City Council to fast track land for building.
"I think it comes back to working really closely with our councils to release land," she said.
"For myself as a young person getting out there and purchasing properties and helping the region thrive is really important."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Liberals Candidate Julia Ham said if elected, she would work to streamline the "frustratingly slow" planning process to build new houses with the Department of Planning.
Incumbent member for Wagga Dr Joe McGirr said the Tolland Renewal Project would ease some of the stress on the electorate's housing market, but agreed applying for development applications should be addressed, suggesting a fast-tracked process for new housing.
"I think the Department of Planning could actually institute a process similar to the special activation precinct where the approval processes are taken care of ahead of time," he said.
Greens Candiate Ray Goodlass said the housing crisis needed a whole-of-government approach to solve. In Wagga, he said any housing developments also needed to be carefully planned so at to not build on flood plains, prime farming land, or on important ecosystems.
Labor candidate Keryn Foley said an elected Labor government would reduce stamp duty, planning for social housing and build to rent projects among other initiatives.
"We are talking here about releasing land and those sorts of things but we're also talking here about the fact that people are sleeping in their cars and pitching their tents in Wilks Park," she said.
Transport
The Gobbagombalin Bridge Duplication, the Inland Rail and a heavy vehicle bypass for the Sturt Highway were covered in the forum last night.
Dr McGirr said the inland rail's impact on housing, traffic and Edmondson Street Bridge.
"I don't actually believe the environmental impact statement prepared by Inland Rail adequately considers any of those issues," he said.
Mr Goodlass agreed the Inland Rail should bypass Wagga so people "are not choking on the fumes".
"I haven't heard anything about electrifying the line, it all seems to be diesel powered which is sort of early 20th, or even late 19 century thinking," he said.
He also said Wagga was in need of additional public transport, including buses and even trams.
Dr McGirr, Mr Goodlass, Ms Benjamin and Ms Ham were all in support of the Gobbagombalin Bridge duplication.
Ms Ham initially committed to funding the bridge if the Liberals were re-elected, but backtracked on Saturday morning, saying she was only committing to progressing the feasibility study.
"I have been a strong advocate for Wagga's critical infrastructure, including our roads," she said.
"If elected I will continue my advocacy for a duplication of the Gobbagombalin Bridge - starting with a prompt delivery of the feasibility study."
Healthcare
Ways to address Wagga's inequitable healthcare began with Ms Ham calling for Wagga's hospital to become a critical care centre, which would allow junior doctors to study specialties here.
"People train with UNSW or Notre Dame and that's great... then if they want to specialise they have to go away to Sydney or to another big city," she said.
"In that time, some of them will not come back again."
Ms Benajmin said the doctor shortage in the electorate was connected to housing supply.
"People here to move here, people need have the facilities here that are going to prosper for them and their families," she said.
"If we don't have enough housing, enough land for that to happen I think that becomes quite a struggle. Coming from a health background, it's been on the cards for many years."
When asked about access to pregnancy termination services in the electorate, Dr McGirr said it was an example of a "Sydney-based solution" failing to fill the gaps in the regional healthcare system.
"We're only going to solve rural health, and the rural health challenge when we have control of our training and our resources," he said.
"That is why I have advocated that we need a separate rural health minister and a separate rural health department."
He said he had worked with the Murrumbidgee Local Health District to ensure abortion services - both medical and surgical - were available in Wagga.
Ms Foley said her understanding of the matter was that women still had to travel to receive access abortion services. She also reiterated Labor's policy to address workforce issues for nurses and midwives.
You can watch the full candidates forum Region Riverina's Facebook page.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.