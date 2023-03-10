The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events
Updated

Car flips after two-vehicle crash at Olympic Highway and Old Narrandera Road intersection at Gobbagombalin

Andrew Pearson
By Andrew Pearson
Updated March 10 2023 - 8:10pm, first published 6:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The scene of the crash involving two vehicles at the intersection of the Olympic Highway and Old Narrandera Road at Gobbagombalin on Friday afternoon. Picture by Andrew Mangelsdorf

Two people have assessed by paramedics after a car flipped at a notorious Wagga intersection on Friday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Pearson

Andrew Pearson

Editor

Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.