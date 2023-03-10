Two people have assessed by paramedics after a car flipped at a notorious Wagga intersection on Friday afternoon.
Emergency services were called to the junction of the Olympic Highway and Old Narrandera Road at Gobbagombalin about 6pm following reports of a two-vehicle crash.
A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said one of the vehicles has ended up on its roof and two people were assessed by paramedics at the scene.
The spokesperson said one of the people involved was not injured
Details about the other person involved in the crash were not available.
At least two paramedic crews were on the scene, along with police.
Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.
