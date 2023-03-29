Sustainable farming is the way of the future, according to the latest ABARES snapshot of Australian agriculture.
The ABARES snapshot paints a stark picture; Australian farmers' incomes are likely to decline as input costs rise, and weather conditions become more unpredictable. Australian farmers can no longer count on favourable weather and trade conditions to keep our agricultural produce internationally competitive.
Instead, the comprehensive review of Australia's ag industry suggests Australian farmers should leverage their sustainability credentials to balance out the relatively high cost of production.
Farmers for Climate Action CEO Fiona Davis said sustainability is a potential competitive advantage for Australian farmers on the international market.
"Given Australia's high labour costs, we sell our farm product at a higher point in the market than countries with lower labour costs. Customers we sell to expect sustainably-sourced products as part of that package," she said.
"Sustainability is absolutely something our consumers and our overseas markets are requiring more and more, both in terms of climate and biodiversity.
"Australia's farmers are substantially more advanced on these goals than many other countries, and our sustainability is our advantage in the global marketplace."
Associate Head of Agronomy at Charles Sturt University Jeff McCormick says there is a lot of confusion about what the word "sustainable" means in farming. He says countries imposing one size fits all import bans ignores the unique growing conditions in different countries.
Professor McCormick says the problem of nitrate leeching in the EU is a case and point. While an undeniable issue in the Netherlands, which has one of the highest dairy stocking rates in the world, he says it is almost nonexistent in Australia.
"Defining sustainability is an issue - people come to these issues with their own worldview," he said.
"One of the biggest questions around what the EU is looking to implement is they are looking to export their own ideas of what sustainability is.
"In Australia, we have different problems ... we farm differently, the nature of the soil here is different"
According to ABARES Executive Director Dr Jared Greenville, sustainable farming practices are not only an advantage, but will be essential in retaining access to certain markets.
"In addition, sustainability is an increasingly important attribute to both consumers and investors in all markets, including agriculture, and sustainability credentials are being included in trade policies and investment criteria in many countries," he said.
"On many criteria, Australia's agricultural industries are already very sustainable compared to our competitors in global markets.
"We need to be careful to ensure we maintain that advantage."
While a lot of attention has been given to the environmental impact of livestock by recent UN climate change reports, professor McCormick said these concerns must be weighed against what reduced livestock would mean for poorer countries.
"There's a broader question around whether we're going to expect people to eat less meat going forward," he said.
"That seems a little unkind to people that haven't had access to that much previously, and now do because of new found wealth."
The ABARES Snapshot of Australian Agriculture 2023 report - available for download via the ABARES website - describes the current state of Australian agriculture, with the aim of providing key information and statistics in one place.
It covers eight key aspects of Australian agriculture: its role in the broader economy, trends in production, farm incomes, industry structure and productivity, climate change impacts and risk management, agricultural employment, sustainability and trade.
