A small suburban Wagga street has surprisingly claimed the unenviable title of worst road in the city.
Dobbs Street in central Wagga topped the list in the NRMA's latest Rate Your Roads survey, with results released yesterday revealing the stretch had an approval rating of just 35 per cent.
The survey, which was launched in November, allowed participants to pick a road and rate its condition, overall safety and level of congestion.
More than 1200 survey responses were received and Dobbs Street was rated poorly due to road safety and its condition.
IN OTHER NEWS:
NRMA spokesperson Peter Khoury said it was somewhat of a surprise when the street took top spot. "When we saw it at number one, we thought there was something wrong with the data," Mr Khoury said.
"But having visited that location [yesterday] morning, it's pretty clear why.
"This is the beauty of the survey of this campaign. It enables the NRMA to get a grassroots understanding of the frustrations local drivers are experiencing. It's pretty clear from the intersection at Dobbs Street as to why it got so many votes."
Meanwhile, the Sturt Highway claimed second place with an approval rating of 39 per cent, followed by Bourke Street, Pine Gully Road and Inglewood Road.
"We know the council is out and about. Their maintenance crews are doing what needs to be done and you can see it across town as you drive around the city," Mr Khoury said.
"But they obviously have a huge challenge ahead and it is the NRMA's commitment today that we will do everything we can to make sure councils get the funding they need."
Meanwhile, Wagga's Docker Street and Coolamon Road at Downside received votes for better performance, according to respondents.
Mr Khoury thanked the community for taking the time to have their say on the worst roads in the local government area in the latest Rate Your Roads survey.
"There were over 1200 votes for local roads and streets," he said. "This is a fantastic response."
Mr Khoury said the NRMA will spend the next four years looking heavily at the "critical grassroots data" provided in the survey.
"We will be making sure Wagga council gets the funding it needs from the federal and state government in the next four years as they endure the task of maintaining over 2300 kilometres of road they have to look after," he said.
Mr Khoury said with more than 28,000 votes cast across the state this year, this was the survey's biggest year yet.
"This is the highest number of votes we've ever had and it's also the largest transport survey in the country," he said.
Responding to the survey results, Wagga City Council's director of infrastructure services Warren Faulkner was also surprised to hear Dobbs Street named the worst road in the LGA.
"It is especially [surprising] considering the number of residences on that street, and that the number two road on that list is the Sturt Highway," Mr Faulkner said.
"The Wagga LGA has many roads in greater need of repair than Dobbs Street, as is reflected in council's works program."
In November last year, the council heard the estimated road repair backlog was $92 million.
Mr Faulkner said rehabilitation of the western half of Inglewood Road and sections of Pine Gully Road and Old Narrandera Road was done in January.
In response to the Sturt Highway claiming second place on the survey, Transport for NSW, which manages the road, said essential maintenance repairs were currently being carried out on various sections of the highway between Tasman Road and the Hume Highway.
Those works are expected to be completed by Easter.
A TfNSW spokesperson said further repair work on sections of the Sturt Highway between the Wagga CBD and Tasman Road is planned to start in coming months.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.