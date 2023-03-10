The Daily Advertiser
Rod Coelli faces six weeks on the sidelines after fall

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated March 10 2023 - 6:55pm, first published 4:00pm
Rod Coelli fractured an ankle as well as a rib after being sent flying in the five-horse fall at Riverina Paceway last week.

Rod Coelli is hoping to be only sidelined for six weeks as he continues to recover following the five-horse fall at Riverina Paceway last week.

