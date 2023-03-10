Rod Coelli is hoping to be only sidelined for six weeks as he continues to recover following the five-horse fall at Riverina Paceway last week.
Coelli fractured his right ankle and fractured a rib after flung through the air when driving Heza Starman and getting caught up in the drama.
Coelli was near the rear of the field when Irish Speed fell.
He felt he had nowhere to go to avoid the incident.
"I remember seeing Doug Hewitt and thought 'geez he's high' but I don't remember going in the air myself, it just must have happened so quick, but I remember landing," Coelli said.
"It's a bit of a blur going into the air, but I remember every afterwards thinking what's going on."
Coelli was able to escape needing surgery on his ankle but is currently confined to a moon boot.
He was released from hospital on Sunday evening and will return to the doctor in a fortnight for further assessment.
Initially there were also concerns for his knee and pancreas but both have been cleared of any serious damage.
"I'll be out for six weeks or so," Coelli said.
"The knee just must have been jarred at the start and I didn't even feel my ribs until they got me in the ambulance and it hurt. Must have been in a little bit of shock."
Overall he feels he, everyone else involved in the fall as well as the horses were lucky to fair so well.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
