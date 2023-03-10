The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Yamandhu Marang action group leading families on healing walk on Wiradjuri Country

Georgia Rossiter
By Georgia Rossiter
March 11 2023 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murra Yarra organiser Jasmine Williams says the healing walk is a chance for those grieving to remember their loved ones. Picture by Madeline Begley

Next week, for the very first time, a group of First Nations and non-Indigenous people will take a walk along the Murrumbidgee River in memory of loved ones they have lost to suicide.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Rossiter

Georgia Rossiter

Journalist

Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.