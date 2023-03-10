Next week, for the very first time, a group of First Nations and non-Indigenous people will take a walk along the Murrumbidgee River in memory of loved ones they have lost to suicide.
The walk has been called Murra Yarra, which means 'Speak Out, Speak Loud' in Wiradjuri language. Organiser Jasmine Williams hopes it gives families with the chance to think of the good memories with those who have passed away.
"It's the first time anything like this has ever been done in this community," the Wiradjuri and Wolgalu woman said.
"It's an opportunity to have a positive spin on our grief and be able to really focus on the goodness, and the good memories of their lives instead of focusing on the way they passed."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Ms Williams is hosting Murra Yarra through the youth suicide prevention community action group Yamandhu Marang ('Are You Well'), after Wiradjuri Elder Uncle Hewitt Whyman came to her with the idea.
He said he had a vision of people coming together in their grief, and encouraged everyone experiencing similar losses to share with others in their sorrow.
"Murra Yarra is a dream of healing, its about healing the grief and psychological distress of families still dealing with the loss of loved ones," Uncle Hewitt said.
"My saying is 'if you see somebody standing by the way, just stop and say 'are you okay''.
"Come and listen to people speak, so that we can Murra Yarra - Speak Out, Speak Loud - in sharing our sorrow and grief."
Rivmed also got involved and decided to sponsor the event they heard about the walk.
Practice manage Jane Kearnes said they've helped organise a barbecue at the end of the walk at the Wiradjuri Reserve, as well as bucket hats and water stations along the track.
"I applaud Jasmine and the other committees for getting this up and running," she said.
"Something like this might encourage others to speak out more and not be silent."
According to data from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, Indigenous suicide were more than double that of non-Indigenous suicides in 2021.
From 2017 to 2021, the amount of First Nations people under the age of 25 who committed suicide was more than three time higher than their non-Indigenous counterparts.
Ms Williams hopes Murra Yarra becomes a catalyst for change and collaboration with government and non-government organisations to lower the rate of suicide among Indigenous communities.
"We are firm believers that you have to first heal the trauma before you can heal the behaviour," she said.
"We have to be able to dig deep in our truth-telling about why we do have the statistics we have today. We are the experts of our own lives, so we are the ones that should be leading these programs."
Those wishing to attend the Murra Yarra healing walk can meet at the Wagga Tourist Centre at 5pm, Friday, March 17. The event will begin with a smoking ceremony before the walk begins at 5.30pm.
Participants will walk to the beginning of the Wiradjuri Reserve, where there will be a community barbecue and transport back to the tourist centre.
If you need help, reach out:
Lifeline 13 11 14
13Yarn Crisis Support 13 92 76
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.