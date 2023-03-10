The Daily Advertiser
RFS issue call to farmers after Tarcutta, Borambala crews attend false highway fire

Andrew Mangelsdorf
Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated March 10 2023 - 8:16pm, first published 1:45pm
RFS trucks raced out to attend what turned out to be a false alarm near Tarcutta on Friday. File picture

The NSW Rural Fire Service is calling on farmers to report the spreading of lime on their properties after the practice sparked a false fire alarm 40 kilometres out of town on Friday.

