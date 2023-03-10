The NSW Rural Fire Service is calling on farmers to report the spreading of lime on their properties after the practice sparked a false fire alarm 40 kilometres out of town on Friday.
About 12.18pm on Friday, RFS crews were called out to a 'blaze' on the Sturt Highway east of town at the intersection with Mundarlo Road.
Four trucks from Borambala and Tarcutta stations raced to the scene, however it soon turned out the incident was a false alarm and was triggered by farmers spreading lime near the intersection of the Sturt and Hume Highways.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Riverina Zone RFS group captain Bruce Angel said the incident wasted precious resources and said it's a common occurrence.
"It turned out to be lime spreading and not a fire," Mr Angel said.
"It can look like smoke so it is easily confused by people along the highway, especially city people not familiar with the practice."
Mr Angel said the RFS would "appreciate anyone spreading lime to let their relevant fire control centres know when they are doing so."
"We had four trucks going to this incident, which turned out to be a false alarm," he said.
"It takes up a lot of valuable time and resources for no reason."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.