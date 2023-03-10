The Daily Advertiser
Updated

One person injured after truck, ute collide on the Olympic Highway north of Wagga

Taylor Dodge
Taylor Dodge
Updated March 10 2023 - 5:35pm, first published 2:30pm
Impact from a collision with a truck sent a ute into an embankment on the Olympic Highway at Boorooma. Picture by Madeline Begley

One person has been taken to hospital after a truck and ute collided on the Olympic Highway north of Wagga on Friday afternoon.

