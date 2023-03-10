One person has been taken to hospital after a truck and ute collided on the Olympic Highway north of Wagga on Friday afternoon.
Emergency services were called to the highway, just northeast of the Coolamon Road roundabout, about 12.50pm following reports of a collision between a truck and a car.
The collision caused the ute to run off the road into an embankment.
IN OTHER NEWS:
A spokesperson for NSW Police said a female- the driver of the four-wheel-drive- suffered wrist injuries and will be taken to hospital.
Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Motorists are being urged to take extra caution when travelling through the area.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.