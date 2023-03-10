The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Nsw Election

Liberal candidate for Wagga Julia Ham launches state election campaign

Dan Holmes
By Dan Holmes
March 10 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Julia Ham launches her state election campaign with federal Liberal Member for Farrer Susan Ley on Friday.

Liberal candidate for Wagga Julia Ham has launched her NSW election campaign with a simple promise - duplicating the Gobbagombalin Bridge as soon as possible.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Holmes

Dan Holmes

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.