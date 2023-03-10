Liberal candidate for Wagga Julia Ham has launched her NSW election campaign with a simple promise - duplicating the Gobbagombalin Bridge as soon as possible.
Ms Ham was joined by Liberal Party colleague, and Member for Farrer, Susan Ley at Friday morning's launch.
Ms Ley described Ms Ham as someone who had stuck in her mind since their first meeting and said the "Liberal seat" of Wagga could not ask for a better candidate.
"I've seen her as a councillor with the Snowy Valleys Council, who absolutely fights for services in regional Australia," Ms Ley said.
"Someone who was born in Wagga, and knows Wagga really well.
"To step out and say you want to do something for your community ... I absolutely admire you for that. I know you will do extremely well."
Ms Ham will contest the seat again after running in the 2018 byelection, triggered by the departure of Daryl Maguire, which saw the Liberals lose Wagga for the first time 1957.
The Snowy Valleys councillor is an active community member, acting as the chairperson of the Tarcutta Valley Landcare group, and is also a member of the Murray Darling Association.
She is also an advocate for local tourism, and believes investment in local infrastructure could unlock Wagga's "great potential".
Despite her broad interests, her campaign launch focused almost entirely on one issue - the duplication of Gobba Bridge.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Ms Ham spoke at length about the record of the NSW government in delivering infrastructure to Wagga and dismissed suggestions the state government had ignored the project.
"If we talk about what has been opened, but we were the ones to deliver ... the Wagga Base Hospital, the Wagga Base Hospital car park, the multipurpose cycling centre, the Estella Primary school ... and that's just off the top of my head," she said.
"It was a Liberal government that delivered on those."
Ms Ham said although there was no clear plan for Gobba Bridge at the moment, she would be better positioned than an independent member to advocate for the area.
"There's a plan there for infrastructure. I've read it ... and nowhere in the plan is there a mention of Wagga," she said.
"Nobody's been advocating for Wagga. It just isn't good enough.
"Dom [Perrottet] is the man with the plan, and I am the woman to tell the man with the plan to amend the plan, and have Wagga included."
Incumbent MP Joe McGirr has been publicly advocating for a fix to the notorious traffic chokepoint and has made it the centrepiece of his own local campaign.
The two candidates are in agreement about the problems with the bridge - that it is unable to cope with current, or predicted future traffic, and is a danger to all motorists in the event of a flood.
They also both agree on the solution - duplication must take place as soon as possible.
Wagga voters will determine the city's next state representative on March 25.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.