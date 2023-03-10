After one of their most successful tearooms yet, the Country Women's Association is once again recruiting volunteers for the Royal Easter Show.
One of the most popular attractions at the top agricultural show in Sydney, the CWA had 300 volunteers from across the state put their hand up to serve as many as 3,500 scones each day.
This year, the organisation is celebrating 75 years of partnership with the show, and this year they're hoping to serve as many as last year, if not more.
"Last year, we had the most volunteers we've ever had," CWA Royal Easter Show vice chair Mardi Walker said.
"Then COVID took us out so we had to shut the show two days earlier... so this year it's going to be bigger."
Volunteers are given a four-hour shift at the CWA tearooms in the morning or afternoon, and can use the rest of their day to explore the show with a free ticket. They also benefit from both morning and afternoon teas.
This year, volunteers also go in the draw to win an all-expenses-paid evening at The Orient Hotel at the Rocks, Sydney.
The organisation is also continuing its' search for more members, after they experienced a sudden increase in popularity in the city, Mrs Walker said.
"The city branches have quite large numbers - some of the biggest branches are in Sydney," she said.
"Some women are looking for something else. They're retiring to Sydney, they've got time on their hands and some are looking for camaraderie as well."
A lot of people don't consider the the CWA to have branches in the urban areas.
Anyone interested can contact the CWA at cwashowkiosk@gmail.com
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
