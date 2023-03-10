The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Court and Crime

Riverina police are investigating an assault in Hay

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated March 10 2023 - 5:36pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police are investigating an assault in Hay's main street. File picture

Police are investigating an assault which put a Riverina man in hospital on the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.