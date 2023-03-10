Police are investigating an assault which put a Riverina man in hospital on the weekend.
Emergency services were called to Lachlan Street in Hay about 1.30am on Saturday, following reports a man had been assaulted.
A spokesperson for NSW Police said a 26-year-old man was taken to Hay Hospital with facial injuries before being transferred to Griffith Base Hospital for further treatment.
The man has since been discharged from hospital.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Officers attached to Murrumbidgee Police District have commenced an investigation into the incident.
As inquiries continue, anyone with information - including those who witnessed the incident - is urged to contact Griffith Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.