Riverina without two big names for Country Championships semi

Riverina will head into their Country Championships semi-final without two of their biggest stars.
Captain Zac Masters and five-eighth Nathan Rose are both unavailable for the clash against Northern Rivers in Wollongong on March 19.
Their absence will be a big blow following an impressive start to their campaign.
However with Lachlan Bristow and Jacob Sturt both set to come into the side coach Aaron Gorrell remains confident in their depth.
"I think the blokes who come in after not playing last week are going to fill the spots just as good," Gorrell said.
"Obviously two key, influential players are going to be missing and it would be nice to have everyone available but it is not the case.
"I'm sure the two coming in will do just as good a job."
READ MORE
Bristow missed the 46-12 win over Monaro after breaking his jaw in the off-season while Sturt was a late withdrawal due to illness.
It saw Darlington Point-Coleambally forward Guy Thompson rush into the side.
Gorrell was impressed with his efforts.
"We made a call Saturday morning and to Guy's credit he drove from Griffith to Canberra," he said.
"He was there for the captain's run on Saturday afternoon which was a massive commitment from him as I think he was having breakfast with his girlfriend and dropped everything to drive to Canberra.
"It was good and he was good. He came off the bench for us and made a bit of an impact.
"He did the job we needed him to."
Thompson and Sturt are set to come off the bench with Michael Fenn and Jake Walker the starting front rowers.
Bristow returns at hooker with Kyle McCarthy moving into the halves to replace his former Southcity teammate.
Northern Rivers were also big winners to start the Country Championships, taking a 42-6 win over North Coast, but Gorrell was impressed with his team's performance.
Particularly in the forwards.
"We went into the game quietly confident, without being too cocky, and the boys backed up their commitment with their effort," Gorrell said.
"It was pretty hot but we came out of the blocks pretty quick and didn't let them feel their way into the game.
"We blew them off the park early and they got a fair bit of ball in the middle part of that first half, got a lucky try off a kick and were defending our line for a fair time but to the boys' credit they dug in, found a way to wrestle that momentum back.'
"They scored first again in the second half, which can always be a danger sign when you've got a bit of a lead and they get a sniff early but we wrestled it back.
"I think our forwards were just really dominant and laid a good platform for our outside backs to score some good tries."
He hopes that will put them in good stead with a place in the final up for grabs.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.