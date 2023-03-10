Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes co-coach Jeremy Rowe struggled to contain his delight from the Goannas' opening pre-season trial game.
The Goannas kicked off their campaign with a 59-point win over Farrer League club Charles Sturt University at Mangoplah Sportsground on Thursday night, running out winners 11.14 (80) to 3.3 (21).
Both teams were undermanned for their first hit-out with MCUE going in without their travelling contingent and primarily a young squad.
It was that youth that most pleased Rowe with the returning Tristan Wheeler and new recruit Sam Male among the best couple of players on the ground.
Goannas teenagers Beau Edmonds, Lewis Pulver and Tom Smith also shone, suggesting they will feature at first grade level this year, while Flynn Collins kicked three first-quarter goals.
For CSU, Connor Kelly, Nick Myers, Max Findlay and Jimmy Crozier played well.
"(Thursday) night was actually pleasing, we got out of it as much as you could your first trial game," Rowe said.
"I guess everyone's trying to get different things out of trials but Nelson (Foley) and I, the things we were looking for were obviously guys who could implement processes we've been working on in a training environment into a game environment and then we definitely wanted to see some young talent jump out of the box and start belting the door down for round one selection.
"We wanted to set the scene for our whole season and start in a winning way, which we want to really continue throughout even though we're not playing for points so from a team perspective it was very positive."
MORE SPORT NEWS
Rowe is excited by the young crop of players coming through at the club.
"We genuinely feel there's somewhere around 10 guys aged between as young as 16 up to around 20 that could play large chunks of first grade footy but at the same breath, we're understanding that probably not all of them are going to jump out of the box and say I'm ready for a full-season," he said.
"But if we can get two or three or four to do that and we can get the rest of them to comfortably play roles when they're called upon then it has our list in a really good spot.
"Whilst you're always wanting to add perspective to trial games because there's a lot of factors that have to be put into it to work out what value things are, all guys can do is play what it's front of them and our youth were very impressive (Thursday) night and a credit to them and the work they've put in over the off-season."
New recruit Harry Fitzsimmons was one of MCUE's players to miss the trial and he will miss the opening month of games after undergoing knee surgery.
Key defender Tim Smith will also miss the early part of the season.
"It's going to end up being the maximum it could (with Fitzsimmons) unfortunately but it's much better to have him back all cylinders rather than carrying it through,' Rowe said.
The Goannas play Wagga Tigers, Griffith, Narrandera and Collingullie-Glenfield Park before having back-to-back byes.
Fitzsimmons is expected back after the byes.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.