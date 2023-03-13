A new preschool set for Wagga's north has been warmly received by the community as more details of the centre are unveiled.
Wagga Anglican Preschools unveiled plans this week to build the new facility on Farrer Road, by the entrance to the Charles Sturt University campus, after the approval of a $4.5 million state government grant.
The plan will see St Mary's Rainbow Preschool eventually relocated from North Wagga to the larger CSU site with more places to be offered.
Parent Chad Hamblin welcomed the announcement as he took youngest son Raffy to Saint Mary's Rainbow Preschool in North Wagga on Friday morning.
"I think it's great news," Mr Hamblin said.
"We live in Gobba, so it's great that the northern suburbs are getting a [new] preschool."
Mr Hamblin has taken all his children through the preschool.
"All three of our kids have come here," he said.
"This is the last one, and while we probably won't get to use the new facility, I still think it's a great thing."
It comes as Wagga Anglican Preschools manager Jodie Coles announced further details about the all-new facility.
"The building will complement the natural bush landscape," Mrs Coles said.
It will be a light and airy building that sits lightly on the landscape and makes the most of the natural habitat surrounding it."
Mrs Coles said they are in the very early stages of planning and are consulting with teachers and educators to create a "really special" space for young children and adults to play, think and learn together.
"St Mary's is a beautiful and well-regarded preschool set in a gorgeous, leafy setting and we are determined to use the natural landscape to recreate something very unique for our children, staff and families," she said.
"We are very aware of our responsibilities as custodians of the land, to teach our generations who follow to respect and care for the land on which we meet and play."
The development is a partnership between the Anglican Parish of Wagga, the Anglican Diocese of Canberra Goulburn and CSU. The university will also benefit, using the centre to train more early childhood teachers.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
