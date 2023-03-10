The Daily Advertiser
Wagga man welcomes Labor's pledge for regional helicopter bases

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated March 13 2023 - 6:12pm, first published March 10 2023 - 7:00pm
Wagga man Darryl Kelly was left in pain after his rescue helicopter was diverted to a crash whilst en route to get him. File picture

Wagga's Darryl Kelly was left in agony for hours before he arrived at Canberra Hospital where he would go immediately into intense surgery.

