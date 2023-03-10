Wagga's Darryl Kelly was left in agony for hours before he arrived at Canberra Hospital where he would go immediately into intense surgery.
Having prolonged calling the Ambulance, then having his flight to Canberra Hospital delayed, it was an alarmingly long time before Mr Kelly received the urgent treatment he desperately needed.
"A few years ago I suffered a ruptured brain aneurysm," Mr Kelly said.
"Not knowing what had happened to me, I stayed home for an extra three hours until the pain was so bad I could hardly move.
"By the time I was assessed and a helicopter was called to transfer me to either Sydney or Canberra, I was in real trouble."
After being diverted to Gundagai for a truck crash on the Hume Highway amid travelling to Wagga, Mr Kelly was taken to Wagga Airport.
By pure luck, the paramedics and Mr Kelly arrived to find that an Air Ambulance Plane had just landed and was able to transport him to Canberra Hospital.
Mr Kelly said if there had been a rescue helicopter based in the Riverina, it would have prevented such a chaotic trip to hospital.
"If there was a helicopter in Wagga I would have been in Canberra a lot quicker and operated on a lot sooner rather than being left in severe pain that almost claimed my life," he said.
Mr Kelly said a helicopter stationed in or near Wagga means other patients wouldn't be met with the same challenges in the future.
If elected NSW Labor has pledged to invest $70 million to build three new helicopter ambulance bases which would go to rural NSW locations to reduce emergency response times.
A helicopter base in the Riverina will mean rescue helicopters won't need to be called to the region from locations such as Wollongong, Canberra and Sydney when major incidents occur.
The flight from these locations to Wagga is typically more than an hour.
Mr Kelly said it is a 'fantastic' idea, as long as the Riverina is included.
NSW Shadow Minister for Health Ryan Park said the bases will close the gap in response times, therefore saving lives.
"NSW Labor will work with the Department of Health to ensure these choppers are deployed to communities where they are most needed and will have the most impact," Mr Park said.
"We want to help our paramedics do even more... empower them to use their full set of skills... and give them more powers and more capabilities."
Along with the promise of the three regional NSW helicopter bases Labor is also pledging to place an additional 500 regional paramedics in its first term.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
