COLEAMBALLY coach Jamie Bennett concedes the Blues might not have the talent of previous years but is confident they will give a good account of themselves this season.
The Blues this week announced the signing of four Northern Territory recruits, plus the addition of Todd Argus from Griffith.
But Bennett revealed the departure count from last season was somewhere around 11.
"There's a massive loss of talent," Bennett said.
"The two Hillier's gone, the two Peruzzi's gone, the two Veleri's gone, Curtis Steele gone, Hodgey gone, Bryce Hooper. There was 11 gone.
"So bringing three or four in doesn't really cover it but the good thing is some of the local blokes, they want to have a crack at it and they're going to get fit.
"At worst it will be an enjoyable year because I really hope we'll be competitive and not getting ourselves completely blown away."
Coleambally finished with the Farrer League wooden spoon last season despite boasting some quality players on their list.
Bennett has arrived and got to work on getting the squad to buy in on what the club is trying to achieve.
"I'm really pleased that there has been a real effort, particularly from our core group," he said.
"They've worked really hard during the pre-season, none of them have shirked the issue, the foundation will be pretty strong so there will be no excuses that we'll be better once we get fitter.
"They'll put their best foot forward and in reality you can't ask for much more than that.
"A big weakness last year we seemed to run out of gas in the second half, we seemed to be competitive for a half, in most games, but then we would fade a bit so hopefully we can eliminate that fade a little bit, hang in the game a little bit longer and the longer you're in the game the more you're a chance."
There is more good news at Coleambally with a host of familiar faces set to return, headed by former Gerald Clear Medallist, Dean Pound.
"I've got a commitment from blokes like Jess Spencer, Lach Evans, it looks like Dean Pound's going to play with us and I'm really hoping that will be the case," Bennett said.
"I've told him I just want him in a leadership role in the side. He doesn't have to do the heavy lifting, I want the boys to do that. He's going to attract a very good defender at the least.
"Mitch Dunbar is going to come back as well."
Stanley Tipiloura, Dray Thompson and Mark White are all expected to arrive in Coleambally in time for the round one clash against Temora.
John Tipiloura won't arrive until June.
Bennett believes the recruits will provide Coleambally with some spark and is yet to work out where they will play.
"Definitely one of our weaknesses was some outside run and carry and a bit of bite around the packs, we sort of lacked that so I think the indigenous lads will definitely bring that to the table," he said.
"It's exciting to have three boys coming down from NT to improve the overall mix of the side. It will be very handy.
"I think the end of the day we'll assess where they fit into our structure the best. I always like to play boys where they want to play because that's when you tend to get the best out of them so we'll sit down and have a conversation about where they see themselves contribruting the best and we'll go from there.
"I'd be very happy to have a couple up in our forward line to be honest, give us a bit of extra dash and pace."
Coleambally opened their preparation with a trial victory over Jerilderie last Friday night. They will have their second and final trial against Lockhart on March 25.
The Blues begin with home games against Temora and Charles Sturt University and Bennett expects those two games to give a good indication as to where his team sits.
"I think we'll find out where we sit. Hopefully we put in a couple of good performances," he said.
"The boys are keyed up for it, they know what the start is. We're working hard to get ourselves off to a reasonable start this year where as last year it was disappointing, the start, and it's always hard to recover.
"The buy in feels good. I really feel like I put a game plan in front of them, which they've never really had before, and a structure and they want to do it. A few of them probably haven't had much success in the last few years so I think they've decided, you know what, let's have a go at it, have a crack at it and put our best foot forward.
"They're working their butts off because they want to be better. If nothing else, we'll compete hard and there will be an effort. We'll bring an effort.
"The one thing I have preached to them is do not be easy to beat."
