Wagga men join Bel Miller in raising funds for Amie St Clair Melanoma Trust

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated March 10 2023 - 8:08pm, first published 8:00pm
Wagga's Scott Cox, Connor Polsen and Pat Lawson are gearing up to strip down for a good cause. Picture by Les Smith

On the big stage with nothing but a g-string is where eight Wagga locals will find themselves next Friday, stepping out of their comfort zones and trying their hands at stripping, but only for a worthy cause.

Journalist

Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

