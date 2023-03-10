On the big stage with nothing but a g-string is where eight Wagga locals will find themselves next Friday, stepping out of their comfort zones and trying their hands at stripping, but only for a worthy cause.
Good timing is what Wagga Takes Two 2023 participant Bel Miller credits for being able to convince Maurice Belsito, Steven King, Trent Picciolo, Pat Lawson, Gav Hulm, Scott Cox, Connor Polsen and Andrew Dwyer to jump on board for The (almost) Full Monty fundraiser.
Mrs Miller decided this year she would participate in Wagga Takes Two in a bid to raise funds for Amie St Clair Melanoma Trust.
The trust was formed by Annette and Peter St Clair in 2010, in honour of their daughter Amie St Clair, who passed away from melanoma at just 23 years old.
"I was really good friends with Amie and I always wanted to be able to give back to what her parents and Amanda Hubbard have done for so many years," Miss Miller said.
"The message is, get your skin checked.
"We have the highest rate of melanoma in the world and it's not a hard thing to do, it's a simple thing to get your skin checked. Early detection is the best."
Mrs Miller has been paired with a singer and will be performing for the first time, and came up with the fundraiser idea after having attended a similar event herself.
"A girlfriend of mine had done something similar. I went to that and it was probably one of the best nights I have ever been to so I thought, I can do this too," she said.
"I rallied up these eight amazing men and they all said yes. It's going to be great. Some of them I got at a weak moment. They're all amazing and I am so grateful for them."
Among the performers is Wagga's Pat Lawson who credits fellow performer Scott Cox for bringing the fundraiser to his attention.
"Scott got me at an inebriated moment, but as soon as he mentioned Amie St Clair it was a no-brainer," Mr Lawson said.
"I knew Amie quite well before she passed away, so I said yes straight up."
In the thick of rehearsals with only one week left, Mr Lawson said the boys are prepped and ready to go.
"It's coming along well, it's good fun and it's a good bunch of blokes," he said.
"We're in it for the same reason, we just want to try and raise as much money as we can and we've loved it.
"People should come and see it, it's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."
Amie St Clair Melanoma Trust's Amanda Hubbard said It's going to be a fantastic night people won't want to miss out on.
"It will be eight blokes of all shapes and sizes getting their gear off, doing a dance and having a laugh," she said.
But, the funds raised will be crucial in allowing the trust to keep its melanoma nurse working.
"Because of our merge with MIA three years ago we've now been able to establish clinical trials here in Wagga which means melanoma patients won't have to travel as far for treatment and the cost is much better," Mrs Hubbard said.
"This will also enable us to keep our Melanoma nurse, Mel, going and keep her hours free."
Entertainment on the night will be provided by The Mighty Yak, with some great prizes also up for grabs with a major auction.
The event will run on Friday, March 17, from 7pm at the Rules Club.
Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.trybooking.com/events/landing/1012596.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.