NEW Zealander Munchin Keh will take a three-shot lead into the second and final round of the $50,000 Wagga Women's Pro-Am.
Keh produced a sizzling opening round of six under par 67 at Wagga Country Club to set the pace at the inaugural event.
Sydneysider Amy Chu and Gold Coast's Jordan O'Brien lead the chasing pack at three under par.
Rhianna Lewis and Katelyn Must (two under) and Emma Ash and Breanna Gill (one under) rounded out the seven golfers to shoot better than par on the opening day.
The highly-rated Karis Davidson is one of five golfers in a tie for eighth at even par. She had herself positioned nicely and poised to strike on day two until dropping three shots on the final two holes to drop back to even.
Keh, the overnight leader, is joined by her younger sister Siyi at the Wagga event and she also sits in a tie for eighth at even par.
The 30-year-old shot seven birdies in her round of 67, with just the one blemish on the par three seventh.
Chu, who sits in a share of second, believes she will have to repeat her round of 70 to give herself a chance of victory.
"I think probably anything three under or better would be good, anything better would be great," Chu said.
"There's some good holes out there to birdie but there's also some holes out there that can get you so I'll try to stay patient, take it as it is and try to control what I can."
Chu graduated from college at Washington State University in June and turned professional in October.
The 22-year-old admits it has been a 'grind' since but is excited to be in contention at Wagga.
"It's been a bit of a grind but I've just got to take it as it is and learn and grow from each week," Chu said.
"It's good to put myself back in contention and just go back to the basics as I was as a junior, which was just sticking to a process, enjoy it and remember why I play it, because I love it."
Keh and Chu both played in the morning on Thursday but will be in the thick of the action on Friday afternoon.
"I'm pretty happy with how I played," Chu said.
"I stayed patient out there, I started a bit wonky but everyone does so I just stayed patient and the sun came out and that helped just to get warm in the body.
"The aim is just to go out there tomorrow and stay patient. As we all know, golf is pretty hard so as long as I stick to my process, stick to what I can control, I'll be happy with that."
-6: Muchin Keh
-3: Amy Chu, Jordan O'Brien
-2: Rhianna Lewis, Katelyn Must
-1: Emma Ash, Breanna Gill
Even: Siyi Keh, Casey Wild, Karis Davidson, Kelsey Bennett, Elmay Viking
