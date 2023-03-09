A record belonging to Sydney Olympian Clementine Stoney was broken after 26 years.
Xavier Albury student Alicia Spiers set a new 16 years girl 50-metre backstroke at the BISSA carnival at Oasis on Thursday.
She took 0.04 seconds off the mark set by Stoney in 1997.
It was one of 10 records set at the carnival.
However with its longevity it was a real highlight of the carnival.
"It was a great carnival with over 360 competitors," Wagga Diocesan sports co-ordinator Anthony Hood said.
"There were 10 records broken, which is a big effort, and one of them was set back in 1997."
Spiers also set a new 50-metre breaststroke record, which had stood since 2009, on her way to winning the age championship.
Kildare Catholic College student Andre Labara set two new records in the 13 years boys.
He bettered Jamie Mooney's record in the 50-metre butterfly as well as in the 100-metre freestyle.
Trinity Albury student Oscar Kreutzberger also broke two records across the day u but did lose his 15 years 50-metre butterfly record from last year to brother Archie.
Mater Dei Catholic College's Abbie Donelan also set a new record in the 14 years girls 50-metre butterfly.
Xavier edged out Mater Dei in the school's competition with Xavier also taking out the girls competition but finished second to Trinity in the boys.
12 years - Dorothy Pasko (Trinity) and Josh Hinograni (Trinity)
13 years - Eva Vaccaro (Xavier) and Andre Labara (Kildare)
14 years - Abbie Donelan (Mater Dei) and Ryan Sinclair (Border)
15 years - Aida Wiseman (Marian) and Archie Kreutzberger (Trinity)
16 years - Alicia Spiers (Xavier) and Oscar Kreutzberger (Trinity)
17-19 years - Zara Hiscock (Scots) and Isaac Mooney (Kildare)
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
