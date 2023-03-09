After an undefeated premiership in 2022, Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong are yet to falter in the Southern NSW Women's league.
Running on field for the 50th time this Friday, Lucy Anderson is confident her side will stay strong on the road when playing in Griffith.
The forward, who plays in both the Wagga and Canberra leagues, said a love for the game has kept her involved.
"I just love the sport, always has, my family is a big AFL family, and I've just loved it ever since I was a little kid, I just love to play it," Anderson said.
Love doesn't keep the nerves away though, with Anderson saying she's starting to feel some pre-finals jitters.
GGGM have confidently defeated their opponents this year, conceding just two goals all season and keeping both North Wagga and Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes scoreless.
"I'm feeling nervous in a way, because we haven't lost, it makes me very nervous going into finals soon without having a loss yet or without much of a margin in our games as well," Anderson said.
"Nervous, but also excited, that first year was a real learning point and the amount of progress and improvement we've made is just amazing to see."
Travelling to Griffith this week Anderson hasn't banked on a win yet, aware that she's not sure who she'll be facing.
"We did play them last year but it was one of the first games of the season and they were very low on numbers," she said.
"It was in that time of year where everyone is sort of brushing off the cobwebs still.
"I've heard they're quite a physical team and hopefully we can get there and hopefully the travel doesn't stop us from playing our best footy.
"It sucks to have to get off the bus and get straight into warm up to play, I wish they were maybe an hour closer but hopefully it'll go well."
Griffith currently sit bottom of the Pool A ladder having not secured a win this season.
Pool A
CSU Bushpigs v Collingullie Glenfield-Part at Apex Park.
East Wagga-Kooringal v North Wagga at Gumly Gumly Oval.
Griffith v Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong at Griffith Ex-Servicemen's Fields.
Pool B
Coolamon v Narrandera at Kindra Park.
Marrar v Turvey Park at Langtry Oval.
Brookdale Bluebells v Wagga Tigers at Lockhart Recreation Ground.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
