A former fruit picker paralysed while working at a Riverina orchard in 2017 has lost his bid to sue for negligence in the NSW Supreme Court.
On July 13, 2017, Malaysian national Ching Tam was working for a fruit picker at a Hillston orchard when he fell off a ladder, sustaining "catastrophic" spinal injuries that left him a quadriplegic.
Tam alleged his fall resulted from, among other things, negligence of both the operator of the orchard and the worker's direct employer, a labour hire company.
Under a contract between the two companies, the direct employer had supplied the fruit picker's labour to the orchard operator.
A court document noted the main state the labour supply company operated in was Victoria.
On the day of the accident, Tam travelled by bus from Victoria to Hillston. It was his first day working for the company in NSW.
In February 2020, Tam applied to claim against the orchard operator, alleging a breach of duty of care.
However, the operator protested its innocence, filing a defence denying the breach of duty and admitting the plaintiff was an employee of the labour hire company.
In November 2020, Tam filed an amended statement of claim joining the Victorian WorkCover Authority as second defendant.
In that claim, the worker argued at the time of the accident his injuries were caused by negligence on the part of the labour hire company that breached its duty of care towards him.
Tam also alleged the labour hire company held a workers compensation insurance policy that meant the authority was liable to compensate and pay damages to its employees including himself.
At the time, Tam also noted the labour hire company was de-registered in mid-2019 and argued he was entitled to claim against the authority, as that company's insurer.
But in its defence in March 2021, the authority denied liability, saying the plaintiff was not entitled to compensation in Victoria.
The authority further noted the worker was entitled to compensation in NSW and had made a claim and received compensation in that state.
While Tam initially received compensation in NSW, in mid-2022 the nominal insurer notified him it was disputing his claim to compensation under the NSW scheme, arguing his employment was not connected with the state.
Shortly after that, the authority began paying workers compensation to the plaintiff under the Victorian scheme.
In its defence of March 2021, the authority also pointed out that the worker required a 'serious injury certificate', which he had not requested from them.
This certificate was required to commence damage proceedings.
Following this, Tam applied for a serious injury certificate and was issued with one in September 2021.
In May 2022, the worker's action against the orchard operator and the authority was set down for a 10-day hearing to commence on October 10, 2022.
Days before a hearing on the worker's action against the authority and the orchard operator, the authority backflipped on one of its arguments, admitting it was liable to compensate the labour hire company involved in the matter.
But on the day of the hearing, October 10, the authority delivered a written submission to the worker's legal representatives saying the proceedings for damages that began in November 2020 were null because Tam did not hold a serious injury certificate at the time.
The authority argued obtaining a certificate 10 months after the proceedings began "did not retrospectively validate the proceedings".
As such, the authority said Tam must begin fresh proceedings if he was to pursue the matter further.
The authority also informed Tam that he had run out of time to start a fresh proceeding and that this could only be done if the authority provided consent in limited circumstances.
As a result the hearing was delayed while the plaintiff applied for consent to commence a fresh proceeding.
The following day, October 11, 2022, that application was denied by the authority.
On March 2, 2023 the Supreme Court upheld that decision, dismissed the summons and ordered Tam to pay the costs of the Victorian Workcover Authority.
