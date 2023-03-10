The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Former fruit picker and Malaysian national Ching Tam loses civil court fight for damages following workplace paralysis

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
March 10 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A former fruit picker paralysed in a Hillston orchard has lost his bid to claim damages in the NSW Supreme Court. File picture

A former fruit picker paralysed while working at a Riverina orchard in 2017 has lost his bid to sue for negligence in the NSW Supreme Court.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.