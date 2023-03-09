Young trainer-driver Maurice Johnson is determined to get back on the track despite being involved in a dramatic five-horse fall at Riverina Paceway on Friday.
Johnson was only released from Wagga Base Hospital on Thursday but still feels lucky.
He was driving Irish Speed when she blundered and fell to the ground with four horses and their drivers behind him getting caught up in the carnage.
The 72-year-old doesn't want it to be his last race moment.
"I don't think it's a last hurrah as I don't want to go out like that," Johnson said.
"I'd sooner go out on my own terms."
While all five horses came through relatively unscathed and Blake Jones, Doug Hewitt and Neil Day were able to walk away from the crash, both Johnson and Rodney Coelli required further medical treatment.
Coelli fractured his ankle while Johnson fractured four ribs.
Pain management was the main reason for his protracted stay in hospital.
"I've just been released from Wagga hospital and I'm not too bad, just a bit stiff and sore with the four fractured ribs," Johnson said.
"Other than that I came out of it better than I thought I would.
"All the other drivers ended up reasonably well off, no one was badly hurt and that's all we can hope for."
Johnson's team of horses have all been sent to the paddock as he recuperates but with no video footage of the incident available online, Johnson still has little recollection of the fall.
"I haven't had a really good look at it and I don't know if she tripped or what," Johnson said. "I probably will never know."
Meanwhile a quality field has been assembled for the Young Pacers Cup on Friday night.
After training the quinella in the race last year, reigning Inter Dominion winner Jason Grimson has a two-pronged attack in the feature race.
Cameron Hart will drive Sicario for Grimson while Jones has picked up the drive on Abouttime.
Both horses will start on the second row.
Coming off a win at Menangle on Saturday, Blazing Banner has drawn barrier two for Goulburn trainer-driver Brad Hewitt.
Hewitt has won four of the last seven editions of the $30,000 feature.
The only Riverina-trained pacer in the race is Romanee for David Kennedy and Jackson Painting.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
