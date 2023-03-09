The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Maurice Johnson released from hospital after fall

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
March 9 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Young trainer-driver Maurice Johnson (centre) has been released from hospital after the five-horse fall at Riverina Paceway on Friday. Picture by Courtney Rees

Young trainer-driver Maurice Johnson is determined to get back on the track despite being involved in a dramatic five-horse fall at Riverina Paceway on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.