Two men have been charged with numerous offences after a police pursuit of a stolen vehicle in the southern Riverina.
About 6pm on Monday police were notified a utility was stolen by two men from the driveway of a home in Davidson Street, Deniliquin.
When the owner, a 24-year-old tried to stop the vehicle, he was allegedly assaulted before the vehicle was driven away.
Officers from the Murray River Police District commenced an investigation into the incident.
On Tuesday, the stolen utility was involved in a police pursuit across Moama.
The vehicle was later found abandoned on Racecourse Road, Deniliquin.
Following inquiries, two men were arrested at a house on Sloane Street, Deniliquin about 3pm on Wednesday and were subsequently charged.
A 26-year-old man has been charged with stealing a motor vehicle, taking and driving conveyance without the consent of the owner, police pursuit - not stop and driving dangerously, driving while disqualified, entering enclosed lands without lawful excuse, stealing, and stalk/intimidate - intend fear/physical harm.
A 23-year-old man was also charged with taking and driving conveyance without the consent of the owner, being carried in conveyance taken without consent of the owner, and assault.
The men were refused bail to appear before Albury Local Court on Thursday.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
