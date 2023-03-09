The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Cullen in awe of level of athlete at Riverina Triathlon Series

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
March 9 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jolie Cullen crossed the line second in the first two races of the Riverina Triathlon Series. Picture supplied

Triathlon newcomer Jolie Cullen ran second in the first two events of the Riverina Triathlon Series, but she's doubtful it'll happen again.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.