Triathlon newcomer Jolie Cullen ran second in the first two events of the Riverina Triathlon Series, but she's doubtful it'll happen again.
After completing her first triathlon in Holbrook on a whim in 2022, Cullen joined the 2023 series alongside her running club friends for a bit of fun.
In awe of the talent around her, she was surprised at how well she placed in the first two races.
"It was absolutely a pleasant surprise to come second both times, I train with Rads (Radka Kahlefeldt) and know her very well, it's just such an amazing experience that we get to compete against and watch a world class triathlete," Cullen said.
"When I went into it I didn't expect to do very well and I think in Holbrook I won't do as well because the people who have signed up are incredible.
"It just attracts wildly talented people."
Running with the Lake Albert Running Club, Cullen said there are strong connections between the running, cycling, and triathlete communities in Wagga.
Completing a half marathon in Port Macquarie between the second and third races of the series, Cullen said she's expecting to feel a little sore but will be fine to compete.
"I think it was a bit of luck the first two times, this race there's a pretty big hill you have to ride up and it's going to be tough," she said.
"The last two tris that I've done, they haven't had a hill, so it was a nice little intro to road riding."
Looking at her recorded times from 2022, Cullen is confident she'll beat her previous records.
"Looking back over my times, I should definitely beat them," she said.
"And they have a really good bakery at Holbrook, I'm not going to lie I'm more excited for that."
Sunday's Holbrook Triathlon is the third of four races in the Riverina Triathlon Series.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
