Collingullie-Glenfield Park have added to their key position stocks by welcoming Sam Durnan on board.
Durnan has moved back to Wagga after three seasons with Goondiwindi in the AFL Darling Downs competition.
He previously spent a season at Farrer League club The Rock-Yerong Creek and is a junior at Wagga Tigers.
The well-travelled Durnan has also spent time at Victorian amateur club Prahran Assumption, Winchelsea, Avenel, Finley and Barwon Heads.
Collingullie-GP coach Nick Perryman was happy to welcome Durnan on board.
"Yeah he will be handy," Perryman said.
"He's good friends with Fergus and Monty Inglis. He moved back to Wagga and came to training.
"He's a good size. To be honest, I haven't seen him play but he looks pretty handy."
Perryman believes Durnan will provide the Demons with options in a host of key positions, whether it be in the ruck, defence or in attack.
"It's probably an area we don't have a heap of depth in," he said.
"We've got a few young guys down back and obviously Sam (Stening) in the forward line but it just helps out.
"He seems keen, he's played a fair bit of footy and he's played a bit of footy in and around Melbourne so I'm looking forward to seeing how he goes when we start the season."
Perryman is also excited to have Dan and Nick Kennedy back committed at the club.
Dan only played the two first grade games last year, while Nick last played a handful of games for the Demons in 2021.
The two brothers are premiership players at Collingullie and Perryman expects them to have a big impact given their commitment over the pre-season.
"I haven't seen Dan to this since about 2013," Perryman joked.
"Hopefully they're like two new players for us."
The Demons will have their first pre-season trial against Culcairn on March 25, followed by another a week later against Osborne.
