The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Wagga institution O'Brien's Hot Bake bakery victim of an attempted break-in

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
Updated March 10 2023 - 1:30pm, first published March 9 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A balaclava-clad bandit has been captured repeatedly stabbing a security camera during an attempted break-in at Wagga institution O'Brien's Hot Bake.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Conor Burke

Conor Burke

Journalist

Conor covers Wagga city council, business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.