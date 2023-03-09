A balaclava-clad bandit has been captured repeatedly stabbing a security camera during an attempted break-in at Wagga institution O'Brien's Hot Bake.
CCTV footage of Tuesday morning's incident shows the offender cycle up to the store on a BMX, before they start violently stabbing at camera with what appears to be a knife. They then try to break open the bakery door.
Owner Tim Jones-O'Brien said he was thankful they didn't get in and thankful his night baker wasn't there.
But the door and security camera had to be replaced.
"It puts you out all day ... we're always run off our feet and it's just an extra thing we have to do for the day, get builders down and fix things," he said.
"It's also a worry, we had a night shift baker on, we're just lucky he didn't turn up while they were here.
"When you look at the video it looks like he had a knife stabbing the camera."
Mr Jones-O'Brien said the business has had a number of break-ins over the past 20 years, but this is the first since before the pandemic.
Break-ins to non-dwellings have remained stable over the past two years, but home break-ins have jumped back up after a downward trend in the past few years.
The latest crime figures show home break-ins rising 25 per cent over 12 months after a pandemic-enforced lull.
There were 451 incidents in Wagga in the 12 months to December 2022, 89 higher than the previous year, according to the latest data from the NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research.
The rate of break ins in Wagga is three times higher than the rate for the whole of NSW at 685.7 per 100,000, compared with 229.1 per for NSW.
