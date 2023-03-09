The Daily Advertiser
Home/Sport/Group 9

Wilson Hamblin make shift to Gundagai

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated March 12 2023 - 2:40pm, first published March 9 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wilson Hamblin has linked with Gundagai after playing for Brothers last season.

Wilson Hamblin has some big boots to fill after making the move to Gundagai.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.