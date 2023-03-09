Wilson Hamblin has some big boots to fill after making the move to Gundagai.
Hamblin is looking to step into the hooker role vacated by James Luff.
After a number of injury issues, including concussion problems last year, Luff won't return to the field as Gundagai look to defend their title.
However Tigers co-coach Derek Hay is pleased to have Hamblin arriving from Brothers.
"He's a great player who just adds speed around the middle," Hay said.
"He's a quality defender too and will share the hooking role with Zac Fairall.
"They will both probably play around 60 minutes and both spend some time in the middle there at lock probably.
"He's a great addition, a great bloke and a very good trainer, which is another string to his bow."
With Fairall stepping into the role when Luff was sidelined last year, Hay is confident they have the options to cover the two-time Weissel Medal winner.
"Zac has been there for a few years now and Wilson has played football at a higher level and has been in first grade for a few years now," he said.
"They both know how to play first grade, are very good quality first graders and we're pretty blessed to be able to fill the little void very quickly and hopefully smoothly."
It has been a busy off-season for Gundagai highlighted by a number of high profile departures.
Not only have Nathan Rose and Latrell Siegwalt shifted to Kangaroos after just one season at the club but premiership-winning captain-coach Luke Berkrey has also moved on.
Damian Willis isn't expected to play in 2023, although retirement has proven a challenge for him in the past, Jake Elphick has also moved away, Corey Wilson has linked with Southern Inland club Tumut while Vinny Brown also won't be back.
Hamblin is joined by Tristan Eldridge, Noa Vanisi, Joe Bromage as the new faces at the club.
Hay remains confident in the side but knows there are plenty of opportunities still open.
"We will be fine," he said.
"There are a few spots up for grabs and any young fellas who put their hands up there is going to be a spot there for them.
"The ball is in their court really and if they want to train hard, rip in and show they are capable of first grade then there is an opportunity to be there and be there for a long time as we've lost a lot of good players this year and a lot of locals."
Gundagai kick start their premiership defence with a clash against Kangaroos at Equex Centre on April 15.
They aren't scheduled to have any trials in the lead up to the season.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
