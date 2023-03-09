The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Riverina's aged care centres required to recruit enough registered nurses to cover facility 24/7

Georgia Rossiter
By Georgia Rossiter
Updated March 10 2023 - 1:10pm, first published 6:33am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CSU Associate Professor of Nursing Maree Bernoth believes recruiting registered nurses back into aged care facilities will take time, but is worth doing. File picture

A looming deadline to employ registered nurses around the clock adds unfair pressure to regional aged care facilities already struggling to find staff, a Wagga academic says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Rossiter

Georgia Rossiter

Journalist

Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.