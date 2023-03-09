After a wake-up call loss to Brookdale last week, Narrandera will be fighting for a win against Coolamon in round six of the Southern NSW women's league.
Co-captain Lucy Hickenbotham said that the side were shocked at their loss last week, with their weaknesses well exposed.
"It was a bit of a shock to us, we thought we'd be pretty even with Brookdale," Hickenbotham said.
"We have a couple of outstanding players that weren't there last week and that made quite the difference."
"The rest of us just played pretty sloppy."
With a sombre feeling in the clubrooms following their first loss for the season, Hickenbotham said their reliance on missing players was a concern.
"We had spoken the week before about not becoming complacent, and that just because we're going well so far doesn't mean we will keep going well," she said.
"We dropped quite a few easy marks and didn't seem to get our hands on the ball when it was on the ground.
"I think one of our issues, we've got quite a few really good players that we like to rely on but we can't do that when they're not there.
"The rest of us need to step up really and be a bit more confident and actually go for the ball instead of waiting for someone else to do it."
Hickenbotham said the missing players were unlikely to return for the rest of the season, with Ellie Hall and Tamika Rourke both out due to Giants Academy commitments.
Looking ahead to this week's game Hinckenbotham is anticipating her side to step up and learn from last week.
"It should be a pretty close game between the two of us, we've had mixed results playing them," she said.
"We knew the next few games were going to be our toughest, because the teams are higher on the ladder, but we should do good I'm hoping.
"It'd be nice to have a win again."
Pool A
CSU Bushpigs v Collingullie Glenfield-Part at Apex Park.
East Wagga-Kooringal v North Wagga at Gumly Gumly Oval.
Griffith v Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong at Griffith Ex-Servicemen's Fields.
Pool B
Coolamon v Narrandera at Kindra Park.
Marrar v Turvey Park at Langtry Oval.
Brookdale Bluebells v Wagga Tigers at Lockhart Recreation Ground.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
