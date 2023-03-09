The Daily Advertiser
Narrandera to learn from loss ahead of Coolamon clash

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated March 9 2023 - 3:53pm, first published 3:30pm
Narrandera have lost just one game this season. Picture by Narrandera FNC

After a wake-up call loss to Brookdale last week, Narrandera will be fighting for a win against Coolamon in round six of the Southern NSW women's league.

