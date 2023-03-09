Freight company Southern Shorthaul Railroad will have to fork out more than $10 million after one of its locomotives and several carriages derailed following a collision with a truck north of Wagga this week.
Emergency services were called to the Rock View railway station level crossing on Canola Way, between Old Junee and Marrar, about 8.45am after a freight train clipped the back of a truck.
A spokesperson for NSW Police said three men involved in the collision - a truck driver and two train drivers - were not seriously injured but taken to Wagga Base Hospital for precautionary check-ups.
The incident is currently being investigated by police and the Australian Transport Safety Bureau.
SSR director Jason Ferguson said the collision will cost his company more than $10 million in damages and could have taken the lives of three men.
"It's very frustrating," he said.
"We have so many near-misses."
Mr Ferguson said the rail crossing in question was well signposted and the two train drivers had seen the truck approaching.
"We're lucky that three people weren't killed, it's horrific," he said.
Mr Ferguson said while this is the worst derailing case he has had, he's no stranger to these situations.
The two train drivers have since been released from hospital.
"They're OK, they were released from the hospital late on Wednesday afternoon but will now have some time off work to recover from some of their injuries," Mr Ferguson said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
An ATSB spokesperson said they were notified on Wednesday and were in the process of gathering further information about the cause of the crash.
"The Office of Transport Safety Investigations (OTSI) is currently gathering information on the incident, which it will review to determine if any further action will be taken," the spokesperson said.
"OTSI undertakes investigations in NSW under the provisions of the Transport Safety Investigation Act 2003 and a collaboration agreement with the ATSB."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.