This year's Mardi Gras celebrations in Wagga marks five years since Charles Sturt University became a sponsor, and the staff could not be prouder.
They've had a number of people sign up to join their float as they plan their parade down Baylis Street on Saturday, and they continue to lead the way to inclusion in regional Australia.
The latest way the team at CSU is encouraging diversity is the graduate certificate in intersectionality, diversity and inclusion, a new course offered to anyone interested which teaches students about how different traits or needs come together to affect someone.
"When we look at intersectionality it's about trying to support the whole person and understand their lived experience," CSU Associate Professor in social work Cate Thomas said.
"We give personas with all these different intersections and different identities, and get people to experience some scenarios, thinking they're in that person's shoes."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Another way Wagga's CSU community works to increase inclusiveness is their ally training program, with more than 300 people members of the Wagga network, according to equity, diversity and inclusion adviser Erika Cross.
"It's a network of staff and students who are provided LGBITQA+ inclusion training and empowering ally training to help people feel safe and supported," she said.
Above all, participating in Mardi Gras Wagga represents a big step forward in equality for many of the staff, including Ms Cross.
"I'm from Wagga, it's my hometown - a big part of my identity as well as being a queer woman is being a regional person," she said.
"I lived in the city for a whikle but love living in the regions and to see LGBTQIA+ included celebrations is really important."
Assoc Prof Thomas said called Wagga's pride celebrations "magnificent".
"The Mardi Gras in Wagga is probably more important to me, even though I am a Sydney girl," she said.
"Holding it in a region and really holding our own in terms of the whole festival - it's just magnificent. It holds more emotion participating in the one here."
Wagga's Mardi Gras parade down Baylis Street from 5pm on Saturday, March 11.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.