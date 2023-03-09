The Daily Advertiser
South Wagga looks to hit their way through to another grand final

Courtney Rees
Courtney Rees
Updated March 9 2023 - 4:37pm, first published 12:00pm
South Wagga captain Luke Gerhard is looking for a big batting performance to ensure their place in another grand final.

South Wagga are looking to discover their best form to ensure they progress to their seventh straight grand final appearance.

