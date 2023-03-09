South Wagga looks to hit their way through to another grand final

South Wagga are looking to discover their best form to ensure they progress to their seventh straight grand final appearance.
The Blues have won three of the last four premierships but standing in their way is last year's grand final opponent Wagga City.
South Wagga are yet to get the better of Wagga City in the one-day competition so far this season.
The Cats bowled the Blues out for 139, and chased down the target in the 28th over in round one, before South Wagga could only manage 132, which was 31 runs short of the target, in their second meeting.
That was just days after South Wagga put on a comprehensive display to down Wagga City by 28 runs in the Twenty20 final.
Blues captain Luke Gerhard is looking for a better batting display in the preliminary final at Robertson Oval on Saturday, especially after some mixed form over the past three weeks.
"We're not playing our best cricket but we know our best is still yet to come," Gerhard said.
"We're hoping this weekend we can really step it up and show the team that we can be.
"They've had the better end of the deal beating us in all one-day games so we're looking to change that this weekend."
South Wagga cost themselves second place when they failed to chase down the 197 set by St Michaels to hand the Saints their first win in two years in the final round of the season before scrapping home with one wicket and one ball to spare to knock Wagga RSL out of the running last week.
Batting has been a real focus as they look to reverse their recent run of outs against the Cats.
"We've just got to put some runs on the board after having a few guys get some starts at the top of the order and haven't gone on with it," Gerhard said.
"This weekend playing at Robbo there's no excuses.
"We just have to go out there and put some runs on the board as runs."
South Wagga are set to come into the clash unchanged.
It is an unusual position for the side, who have struggled to field a consistent side.
However with Nathan Cooke, who is the competition's fifth highest runscorer this season, set to come in at number seven, Gerard believes it shows their batting depth.
"It will stay the same, there were some signs it was going to work and I think it is our best batting line up going forward," he said.
"I think the top of the order is pretty well settled and having the luxury of one of our most in-form batters in Cookey batting at seven is pretty handy."
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
