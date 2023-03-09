A NUMBER of current stars and former greats will hit Wagga next week as part of the Baggy Blues Cricket Tour.
Legendary Wagga product Geoff Lawson will be joined by Gavin Robertson, Phil Emery, Alex Blackwell, Phil Emery and more as part of two-day visit.
A meet and greet will be held at the Wagga RSL Club from 6.30pm next Wednesday, March 15, where the guests will speak with a mental health focus.
The event is being run in conjunction with Rural Adversity Mental Health Program (RAMHP).
A free coaching clinic will be held at Robertson Oval on Thursday at 5pm, followed by a Twenty20 game and barbecue.
Robertson, a former NSW and Australian cricketer, said there is something for everyone during the visit.
"It's a combination of two things, the Baggy Blues come together so all of the old players get together, there's normally about eight of us and along with six current players, there's normally about 14 of us come down," Robertson said.
"We do a couple of things, a RAMHP dinner night, we get up there and speak. I tell a pretty devastating but true story, tell the learnings of that. We also do interviews of all the players and go through not only their good times but their down times and talk how they got through and all that sort of stuff.
"The next day we do a coaching clinic of all the young kids in the afternoon and then the second night we play a T20 match there."
MORE SPORT NEWS
Robertson said one of the major reasons behind the trip is to give back to country areas.
"The reason we do it, country cricket has basically provided 65 per cent of the talent that's come through NSW Cricket for the past 70 years," he said.
"So the more we don't go back to what I call the bank of talent, we're crazy so that's why we do it. We think it's really important.
"The old days, the Tooheys Cup days, they were magnificent so we're trying to teach people that the Baggy Blues are coming back and we want the people of the country areas to come back to the games and come back to these sorts of things.
"The dinner and the T20 game, it's good and interesting and there's a lot to be gained from it."
Organisers are still awaiting confirmation on the current players to take part in the visit but Jay Lenton and Ebony Hoskin are already locked in.
Cricket NSW southern and western area manager Luke Olsen believes the trips will have a numbers of benefits for the local community.
"We're hoping not just to attract the local cricket community but for other members of the community to come along, particualrly the meet and greet on Wednesday night," Olsen said.
"That night is more around mental health awareness. The RAMHP organisation that partners with Baggy Blues, it's providing an opportunity to promote that service.
"For us, it's a chance to have some state players come and play. And for our players to actually play with them. So from a local perspective it's an opportunity for local players to play with elite cricketers and be around them. So for us that's the main benefit for local cricket.
"But just the chance for the cricket community to watch some of the better players and get to hear from some of the past players like Geoff Lawson, Alex Blackwell, Gavin Robertson, Phil Emery. There's some good players coming down that they can hear from and be involved in and get around. That's the main thing for us"
The teams for the Twenty20 fixture will be released next week but it is likely to feature players from the four non-competing Wagga clubs, as well as players from across the district.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.