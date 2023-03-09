Wagga Harness Racing Club is looking for a new chief executive with Greg Gangle on the move.
After 18 months in the role, following a protracted search to fill the position, Gangle has taken on a newly formed general manager of clubs role with Harness Racing Victoria.
Wagga president Barry McColl is disappointed to lose Gangle but he leaves with the club's full support.
"Greg has done a colossal job helping the committee turn the business model around," McColl said.
"It was a sporting operation which has been turned into a proper business model with an emphasis on financial viability and it has to be that way.
"With a $1 million turnover business it can't be run as a sporting club."
Gangle's arrival, which was delayed after the onset of COVID, ended an 11-month period without a permanent figure in the role following Graeme White's dismissal.
McColl believes Gangle's international perspective has been a great boost to the club.
"We're disappointed to see him go, as he's only been here 18 months, but we're not disappointed for him as his international perspective was good for us," McColl said.
"His skill set quite frankly was exceptional around race day management, as that is what he was doing at Ontario.
"It's a credit to him but it wasn't unexpected."
The Canadian has been linked with a number of different roles over the past six months.
He will remain at Riverina Paceway until the end of April so will still oversee the Riverina Championships when some of the biggest names in the sport are set to race in the region.
Wagga is set to start the application process for his replacement by the end of the week.
Meanwhile the club is looking to review their management strategies following the five-horse fall at the club's committee meeting on Monday.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
