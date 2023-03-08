THE introduction of the Wagga Women's Pro-Am lured one of Australia's greatest golfers to Wagga Country Club this week.
Rachel Hetherington made a flying visit to Wagga on Wednesday to coach some of Wagga Country Club's promising juniors and attend the Pro-Am gala dinner.
Hetherington, 50, is renowned as the second best ladies golfer that Australia has produced behind Karrie Webb.
Hetherington, an eight-time winner on the LPGA Tour, wanted to throw her support behind the new $50,000 Wagga Women's Pro-Am.
"I'm here for the opportunity to be part of the new women's event really," Hetherington said.
"Hopefully it's not only good for the sport and the women professionals but for the golf club. I think the golf club's fabulous, the club does a really good job out here and the members and the community seem to be really involved, which is great.
"Any successful golf club has a lot of support from the members and the staff and it certainly looks like it occurs out here.
"The golf course looks fabulous, it really does so it's a real treat to be here. It's such a lovely looking golf course."
Hetherington enjoyed the opportunity to impart some knowledge on the club's junior girls scholarship members.
"I think it went well. I think the girls enjoyed hitting a few drivers," she said.
"It's always good, I enjoy helping the juniors out, or helping any golfer really.
"It was nice to meet the junior girls of the club. Anytime I can provide a little bit of advice it's good. It's good to see the girls keen."
Hetherington retired in 2010 and explained that she does not play much anymore and she explores opportunities in different fields.
"I don't get to play as much as I'd like," she said.
"I guess with golf it's a sport that you can play forever I suppose but for us, I retired in 2010 and there's not really a senior tour as such so to me I sort of looked at what am I going to do with the next few chapters of my life so I kind of stepped away from the coaching and looked at what I want to do in a 10-year plan.
"I'm studying and moving into different industries now but it's a real treat to come back out and play when I do."
Hetherington, who finished second at the 2004 British Women's Open, believes golf is a great sport for girls to learn.
"Really, it's a great sport. The attributes of the sport aren't promoted as much as they could be," she said.
"For any junior, there's lifelong skills and everything from perseverance because it's not an easy game and I think the hardest thing to keep the children engaged is it's such a difficult game and it's hard to keep going at it but if they do, it's really rewarding and good for business as they get older.
"There's college opportunities, lots of great things about it. I had someone say recently, there's not too many other sports where you can meet four new friends every Saturday when you go play. You learn to meet new people too."
"To be out in the open air and play a golf course, particularly for the quality that's here at Wagga, it's a real treat. It's not like other sports when you're stuck indoors and it's over in an hour or so.
"It's great to be here and see how the community gets behind the event, the Navigate sponsors have been amazing too, you can't do it without everyone pitching in, which is what has occurred here."
