TALENTED Australian golfer Ameila Mehmet-Grohn hopes to use some prior Wagga Country Club experience to her advantage in Thursday's opening round of the Wagga Women's Pro-Am.
Mehmet-Grohn will be one of 40 professional golfers competing for the $50,000 purse at the inaugural Wagga Women's Pro-Am that gets underway on Thursday.
Mehmet-Grohn is no stranger to Wagga, having been one of the club's special guests at last year's Ladies Classic and men's Pro-Am.
She hopes that experience can provide her with an edge leading into the opening round at Wagga Country Club.
"I'd like to think so," Mehmet-Grohn said.
"This course, it looks even more pure than what it was when we played it last year. John (Turner) said they've put a fair bit of work into the irrigation so it's really starting to show through, there's a lot of grass out here which is exciting for them."
MORE SPORT NEWS
Mehmet-Grohn's prior experience at Wagga Country Club made it too hard to resist once the Women's Pro-Am was introduced.
"I came here for the men's Pro-Am last year and it was pretty epic so I thought why not come back again," she said.
"The people of Wagga are really nice so I couldn't say no
"It was an awesome week. The members here are fantastic so it was fun playing in the women's and playing in the men's too was just a different type of field, which is always exciting."
Mehmet-Grohn arrives in Wagga on the back of last weekend's The Athena, where she made it through to a semi-final appearance.
She is happy enough with her game heading into the two-day Pro-Am.
"The golf is improving, the results just aren't quite there yet," she said.
"I did pretty solid in The Athena on the weekend. It's just about backing up off that and continuing that success.
"I'm hoping to put up some good results this week but I'm just focused on the process and hopefully that it will take care of itself."
The 25-year-old is aiming for a top-five finish at Wagga.
"The goal, I'd love to come top five here," she said.
"That would be a great week for me. Obviously I want to win but I've just got to be a little bit more realistic at where the game's at and just go from there."
Regardless of how she performs, Mehmet-Grohn is a big fan of the new Wagga event for women.
"One hundred per cent. When John (Turner) said he had the idea of having a women's Pro-Am, I was all for it," she said.
"Obviously being in rural NSW, he wants to get it out there which is nice.
"It's a fantastic opportunity and it really spreads ladies golf so it's very exciting."
Spectators are encouraged to attend the two-day event and entry is free.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.