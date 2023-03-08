A 14-year-old record has been broken at the combined Wagga Diocesan Riverina Associated Schools swimming carnival.
One of two records broken on Thursday morning, Maeve Dwyer of St Patrick's Albury sliced half a second off the girls 13 year old 50 metre freestyle with a final time of 35.24 seconds.
Mater Dei Catholic College student Hunter Bastow also went home a record holder after swimming a 36.50 seconds 50 metre butterfly in the 11 year old boys age group.
Over 300 students attended the carnival which serves as a selection carnival for the Combined Independent Schools Carnival in March.
Swimming conveners Caroline Stewart (RAS) and Anthony Hood (Catholic education) were pleased with how the combine event ran and the level of skill on display.
"The kids got to compete with kids from across the Riverina to really test themselves against kids from independent and Catholic schools," Hood said.
Hood congratulated athletes for their efforts and praised the support the carnival received from Wagga Swim Club.
10 years: Zali Figgis (Sacred Heart) and Freddy Steele (Mater Dei)
11 years: Emmi De Mamiel (St Annes North Albury) and Hunter Bastow (Mater Dei)
12 years: Ruby Cooper (TRAC) and Cooper Scott (Trinity Anglican College)
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
