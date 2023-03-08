There were jubilant scenes at Wagga airport recently as 19 new refugee arrivals were reunited with their families.
Seven families arrived from Myanmar via Malaysia to resettle in the Riverina and build a new, safe life away from military conflict.
The new arrivals were all sponsored by family members currently living in Wagga, according to Multicultural Council Wagga chief executive Belinda Crain.
And the group is the largest number of families reunited in Wagga since borders reopened, she said.
"It's been years and years since they've seen each other so it's such a celebration when they propose families and they're actually reunited," she said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"The Burmese families who sponsor these guys, the majority have bought their own homes here, they've settled well and one of the provisos when they actually sponsor someone is they say they're actually able to assist in their settlement."
Member for Riverina Michael McCormack was there to greet the new residents and was delighted to witness the refugees starting a new life.
"It was actually inspirational. It was emotional to see so many happy faces and some who haven't seen each other for a very long time," he said.
"Those who were here in Wagga, they know precisely what their family and friends have been going through back in Myanmar, the difficulties in that very troubled nation.
"And they were just so relieved and happy and overwhelmed and overjoyed to, not only see their family and friends, but to know that they can now live in the peace and comfort and idyllic surroundings of Wagga."
Wagga mayor Dallas Tout said he sees firsthand the "stress" family separation causes refugees living in Wagga and the news of the reunions was "emotional" for him.
"I've been out there before when families arrive and to see the beauty and joy on their faces ... It's amazing and that's what I love about this city. It's so welcoming, it wraps around people when they arrive," he said.
Wagga has received one group of refugees a month since borders reopened, mainly from Myanmar and Northern Iraq.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Conor covers Wagga city council, business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Conor covers Wagga city council, business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.